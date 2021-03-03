Thunder Force (2021) -- S: Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer
In a world terrorized by super-villains, one woman has developed the process to give superpowers to regular people. But when scientist Emily Stanton accidentally imbues her estranged best-friend with incredible abilities, the two women must become the first superhero team. Now, it is up to Thunder Force to battle the super-powered Miscreants and save Chicago from the clutches of The King.
Trailer dropped today. This comes out April 9th. And this is written and directed by Ben Falcone, Melissa McCarthy's husband.
Re: Thunder Force (2021) -- S: Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer
Looks silly. I'm in. Love that other actors from McCarthy films are in this.
Re: Thunder Force (2021) -- S: Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer
Looks mildly amusing. I’ll wait and see how the reviews are. All of the movies Falcone has directed her in have been shit.
