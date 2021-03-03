DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Thunder Force (2021) -- S: Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Thunder Force (2021) -- S: Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer

   
Old 03-03-21, 02:23 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 63,394
Received 694 Likes on 513 Posts
Thunder Force (2021) -- S: Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer



In a world terrorized by super-villains, one woman has developed the process to give superpowers to regular people. But when scientist Emily Stanton accidentally imbues her estranged best-friend with incredible abilities, the two women must become the first superhero team. Now, it is up to Thunder Force to battle the super-powered Miscreants and save Chicago from the clutches of The King.



Trailer dropped today. This comes out April 9th. And this is written and directed by Ben Falcone, Melissa McCarthy's husband.


DJariya is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-03-21, 02:27 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 34,144
Received 476 Likes on 368 Posts
Re: Thunder Force (2021) -- S: Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer
This is a weird way to adapt a classic Tecnosoft SHMUP.
fujishig is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-03-21, 02:33 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Godfather
 
Giantrobo's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 1999
Location: Gateway Cities/Harbor Region
Posts: 58,935
Received 292 Likes on 185 Posts
Re: Thunder Force (2021) -- S: Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer
Looks silly. I'm in. Love that other actors from McCarthy films are in this.
Giantrobo is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-03-21, 02:41 PM
  #4  
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 33,511
Likes: 0
Received 860 Likes on 580 Posts
Re: Thunder Force (2021) -- S: Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer
Looks mildly amusing. I’ll wait and see how the reviews are. All of the movies Falcone has directed her in have been shit.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Voyagers (2021, D: Burger) S: Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp, Fionn Whitehead, Colin Farrell

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.