Alamo Drafthouse Files for Chapter 11, Announces Sale to Altamont Capital, Fortress Investment
This sucks. It became my go-to theater and I joined their Season Pass after Movie Pass shit the bed.

https://variety.com/2021/film/news/a...RV8za521pG0XPo
Re: Alamo Drafthouse Files for Chapter 11, Announces Sale to Altamont Capital, Fortress Investment
The company says that operations will continue as normal and the Chapter 11 process and sale will give it the capital it needs to continue operating as it emerges from a public health crisis that left many of its locations closed for months. The agreement involves “the sale of substantially all its assets.”
...
As part of the bankruptcy, Alamo Drafthouse will close down a few underperforming locations and restructure its lease obligations.
Re: Alamo Drafthouse Files for Chapter 11, Announces Sale to Altamont Capital, Fortress Investment
My local theater just posted on FB that they will not be reopening. I posted a thank you to all the servers.
