CINEFEX is shutting down after 41 years.

CINEFEX (1980-2021)



A year ago this month, Cinefex celebrated its 40th anniversary.



Historically, it was a publishing landmark few magazines achieve, and we were immensely proud of our accomplishment and grateful to those whose support and dedication helped us to achieve it.



Then the world upended.



Within weeks, the coronavirus pandemic swept across the planet, deadly and implacable; and to this date, its inexorable march through countries, communities and families remains largely unchecked.



The human toll has been devastating, but so, too, the toll upon businesses, countless numbers of which shut down due to economic necessity or government mandate.



More than 100,000 of those businesses, in the U.S. alone, will never reopen.



We are deeply sad to announce that Cinefex will be among them.



The pandemic deprived us of subject matter, retail outlets, and, most critically, advertisers, many of whom, like us, struggled to remain afloat in a climate of intense turmoil and uncertainty.



We did our best to weather the storm, but ultimately the storm prevailed.



We have just shipped the final issue of a magazine that has documented and celebrated one of the most vibrant and exciting art forms in entertainment history. It has been our great honor and privilege to do so. We bid you a fond farewell.



Gregg Shay

Publisher