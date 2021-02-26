DVD Talk Forum

Superman (P: J.J. Abrams) News and Rumors

TheMovieman
Superman (P: J.J. Abrams) News and Rumors
Shadow and Act has learned exclusively from studio sources that Ta-Nehisi Coates is writing an upcoming Superman feature film from DC Films and Warner Bros. Pictures. The film is very early into the development process with no start or release date targeted. J.J. Abrams will produce the feature under his Bad Robot shingle and Hannah Minghella will serve as producer.

We're hearing that no director is attached as of yet and plot details remain under wraps. Additionally, the search for an actor to play Kal-El / Superman hasn't started yet.
https://shadowandact.com/ta-nehisi-c...rner-bros-film


(Can a mod add News & Rumors to the thread title?)
dex14
Moderator
 
Re: Superman (P: J.J. Abrams) News and Rumors
Well... it's been rumored for a year and a half, so not too surprising.
