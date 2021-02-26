DVD Talk Forum

Amusement Park (1973/2021) D. George A. Romero

Amusement Park (1973/2021) D. George A. Romero

   
Old 02-26-21, 07:47 AM
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Northeastern Wisconsin
Posts: 2,322
Received 139 Likes on 99 Posts
Amusement Park (1973/2021) D. George A. Romero
Finally this film is seeing the light of day. Ive been wanting to see it for years. Its received a 4k restoration and will be released on Shudder. Im hoping a disc release will follow.

George A. Romeros lost film
