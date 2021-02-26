Amusement Park (1973/2021) D. George A. Romero
#1
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Northeastern Wisconsin
Posts: 2,322
Received 139 Likes on 99 Posts
Amusement Park (1973/2021) D. George A. Romero
Finally this film is seeing the light of day. Ive been wanting to see it for years. Its received a 4k restoration and will be released on Shudder. Im hoping a disc release will follow.
George A. Romeros lost film
George A. Romeros lost film
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off