Red Rocket (D: Sean Baker) S: Simon Rex
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 33,440
Likes: 0
Received 836 Likes on 565 Posts
Red Rocket (D: Sean Baker) S: Simon Rex
A24 has acquired the North American rights to Red Rocket, the next film from director Sean Baker.
Red Rocket is currently in postproduction and is Bakers first film since 2017s The Florida Project, which was also released by A24 and went on to score an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for Willem Dafoe.
The new film stars Simon Rex (also known as Dirt Nasty) as Mikey Saber, a washed-up porn star who returns to his small Texas hometown, even though no one there really wants him back. Bree Elrod and Suzanna Son also star.
Baker wrote Red Rocket with his frequent collaborator Chris Bergoch. The director of photography is Drew Daniels. Sean Baker, Alex Coco, Samantha Quan, Alex Saks and Shih-Ching Tsou are the producers on the film, while Jackie Shenoo serves as executive producer.
A24 picked up the rights to Red Rocket from FilmNation Entertainment, which holds global rights to the film.
I am very excited to be reuniting with the wonderful team at A24 who will once again be bringing my film to US audiences, Baker said. As a champion of the theatrical experience, I am thrilled A24 will give my film a theatrical release with their talent for bold marketing and distribution savvy. My gratitude goes out to FilmNation and the Red Rocket cast and crew for helping me bring the film to fruition.
Glen Basner, CEO of FilmNation Entertainment, added, Sean is making another bold, original film and I am thrilled that it found a home in the U.S. with A24.
Red Rocket is currently in postproduction and is Bakers first film since 2017s The Florida Project, which was also released by A24 and went on to score an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for Willem Dafoe.
The new film stars Simon Rex (also known as Dirt Nasty) as Mikey Saber, a washed-up porn star who returns to his small Texas hometown, even though no one there really wants him back. Bree Elrod and Suzanna Son also star.
Baker wrote Red Rocket with his frequent collaborator Chris Bergoch. The director of photography is Drew Daniels. Sean Baker, Alex Coco, Samantha Quan, Alex Saks and Shih-Ching Tsou are the producers on the film, while Jackie Shenoo serves as executive producer.
A24 picked up the rights to Red Rocket from FilmNation Entertainment, which holds global rights to the film.
I am very excited to be reuniting with the wonderful team at A24 who will once again be bringing my film to US audiences, Baker said. As a champion of the theatrical experience, I am thrilled A24 will give my film a theatrical release with their talent for bold marketing and distribution savvy. My gratitude goes out to FilmNation and the Red Rocket cast and crew for helping me bring the film to fruition.
Glen Basner, CEO of FilmNation Entertainment, added, Sean is making another bold, original film and I am thrilled that it found a home in the U.S. with A24.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off