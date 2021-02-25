DVD Talk Forum

Red Rocket (D: Sean Baker) S: Simon Rex

Old 02-25-21, 02:32 PM
Red Rocket (D: Sean Baker) S: Simon Rex
A24 has acquired the North American rights to Red Rocket, the next film from director Sean Baker.

Red Rocket is currently in postproduction and is Bakers first film since 2017s The Florida Project, which was also released by A24 and went on to score an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for Willem Dafoe.

The new film stars Simon Rex (also known as Dirt Nasty) as Mikey Saber, a washed-up porn star who returns to his small Texas hometown, even though no one there really wants him back. Bree Elrod and Suzanna Son also star.

Baker wrote Red Rocket with his frequent collaborator Chris Bergoch. The director of photography is Drew Daniels. Sean Baker, Alex Coco, Samantha Quan, Alex Saks and Shih-Ching Tsou are the producers on the film, while Jackie Shenoo serves as executive producer.

A24 picked up the rights to Red Rocket from FilmNation Entertainment, which holds global rights to the film.

I am very excited to be reuniting with the wonderful team at A24 who will once again be bringing my film to US audiences, Baker said. As a champion of the theatrical experience, I am thrilled A24 will give my film a theatrical release with their talent for bold marketing and distribution savvy. My gratitude goes out to FilmNation and the Red Rocket cast and crew for helping me bring the film to fruition.

Glen Basner, CEO of FilmNation Entertainment, added, Sean is making another bold, original film and I am thrilled that it found a home in the U.S. with A24.
https://www.thewrap.com/sean-baker-r...-up-porn-star/
Old 02-25-21, 02:36 PM
Re: Red Rocket (D: Sean Baker) S: Simon Rex
Is that the Simon Rex from MTV years ago?? Also known as Dirt Nasty?
Old 02-25-21, 02:39 PM
Re: Red Rocket (D: Sean Baker) S: Simon Rex
I remember there being controversy about him when he was on MTV for shooting porn, so not much of a stretch here
Old 02-25-21, 02:41 PM
Re: Red Rocket (D: Sean Baker) S: Simon Rex
That could be why Sean Baker cast him.
