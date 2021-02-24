DVD Talk Forum

Untitled Beavis & Butt-head Film

Untitled Beavis & Butt-head Film

   
dex14
 
Untitled Beavis & Butt-head Film
Beavis & Butt-head creator Mike Judge will again revisit the animated MTV franchise in a new, untitled feature for Paramount Plus. Judge will serve as executive producer and voice the main characters. ViacomCBS announced last year that a revived Beavis & Butt-head series would be coming to Comedy Central as part of its refresh of the cable channel.
