Untitled Beavis & Butt-head Film
Beavis & Butt-head creator Mike Judge will again revisit the animated MTV franchise in a new, untitled feature for Paramount Plus. Judge will serve as executive producer and voice the main characters. ViacomCBS announced last year that a revived Beavis & Butt-head series would be coming to Comedy Central as part of its refresh of the cable channel.
