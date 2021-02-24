Workaholics: The Movie
A movie based on the Comedy Central series “Workaholics” has also been greenlit for Paramount Plus, and will reunite original cast Blake Anderson, Adam Devine and Anders Holm and Kyle Newacheck.
I’m fully torqued.
