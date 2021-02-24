Pet Sematary - "origins" film

Quote:

Also in the works is a new origins story feature based on the Stephen King bestseller Pet Sematary, with Lorenzo di Bonaventura producing and a script by Jeff Buhler. Through three movies, Paramounts Pet Sematary movies have grossed over $175M WW.



And The In Between from filmmaker Arie Posin is going to the Viacom streamer. Feature is based on an idea by Marc Klein who wrote the script. After surviving a car accident that took the life of her boyfriend, a teenage girl believes hes attempting to reconnect with her from the afterworld. Producers are Robbie Brenner, Andrew Deane, and Joey King with Jamie King and Marc Klein as EPs. Cast includes King, Kyle Allen, John Ortiz and Kim Dickens.