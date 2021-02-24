DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Francis Ford Coppola vs Sergio Leone

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters
View Poll Results: My favorite is
Francis Ford Coppola
1
50.00%
Sergio Leone
1
50.00%
Voters: 2. You may not vote on this poll

Francis Ford Coppola vs Sergio Leone

   
Old 02-24-21, 03:09 PM
  #1  
New Member
Thread Starter
 
SeeingThings's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2021
Posts: 19
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
Francis Ford Coppola vs Sergio Leone
which



Which director do you like more?
SeeingThings is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-24-21, 03:12 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
E Unit's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: 6ft Behind Wolf in the Situation Room
Posts: 15,658
Received 242 Likes on 192 Posts
Re: Francis Ford Coppola vs Sergio Leone
Yes.
E Unit is online now  
Reply Like
Old 02-24-21, 03:19 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Gold Edition
 
Toddarino's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Northeastern Wisconsin
Posts: 2,315
Received 139 Likes on 99 Posts
Re: Francis Ford Coppola vs Sergio Leone
i really enjoy Coppola’s four films from 74-79. There’s no doubting they are classics, but Leone made the greatest western of all time among four other films that fall into that classic category.
Toddarino is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.