Happily (2021) S: McHale, Bishé, Zea, Scheer, Morales, Root
Available in Theaters, on Digital and on Demand March 19
Tom and Janet's friends are jealous of their lustful relationship. When a visit from a mysterious stranger leads to a dead body, they begin to question the loyalty of their so-called friends.
Featuring: Joel McHale, Kerry Bishé, Natalie Zea, Paul Scheer, Al Madrigal, Natalie Morales, Jon Daly, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Shannon Woodward, Charlyne Yi, Breckin Meyer, Stephen Root
