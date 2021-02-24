Killer (D: Fincher) S: Fassbender

Quote:

David Fincher and Michael Fassbender are teaming up for The Killer, Fincher’s long-gestating assassin drama that may finally go before cameras before year’s end, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter.



Fincher has been associated with Killer since at least 2007, when the project, an adaptation of the French graphic novel, was set up at Paramount. Brad Pitt, who worked with Fincher on several films including Se7en, was even at one point circling to star. The project was put into turnaround and was quietly picked up by Netflix, with the streamer and filmmaker starting from first position.



And while it was a good six years between Fincher’s last movies, 2014’s Gone Girl and last year’s Mank, sources say this one is moving fast for a September start.



What's more is that the project is being written by Andrew Kevin Walker, the scribe who wrote Fincher's screen classics Se7en, The Game and Fight Club.



In a deal that is still coming together, Fassbender would star as an assassin who begins to psychologically crack as he develops a conscience, even as his clients continue to demand his skills. The graphic novel, described as hardboiled noir, hailed from writer Alexis Nolent, under the pen name Matz, and artist Luc Jacamon. Representatives for Fassbender did not return requests for comment although several sources tell THR that talks are underway.



Ceán Chaffin, Fincher's longtime producing partner, is producing.