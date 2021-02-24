DVD Talk Forum

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn (2021, D: Vuorensola)

   
Jeepers Creepers: Reborn (2021, D: Vuorensola)
The Creeper is back and looking for blood.

“Jeepers Creepers: Reborn,” the fourth installment in the long-running horror franchise, has sold worldwide distribution rights to Screen Media.

The studio plans to release the film in North America in the fall of 2021. Screen Media previously released “Jeepers Creepers 3.”

The latest installment in the series is from director Timo Vuorensola, who previously oversaw the “Iron Sky” films. It is part of planned new trilogy. The film is written by Sean Michael Argo (“Iconoclast”), and produced by Jake Seal (“Quantum of Solace”) of Orwo Studios & Black Hangar Studios and Michael Ohoven (“The Devil’s Rejects”) of Infinity Films.

Seth Needle, Screen Media’s SVP of global acquisitions and co-productions, is executive producing on behalf of the company.

Here’s the logline: “The film unfolds as the Horror Hound festival holds its first ever event in Louisiana, where it attracts hundreds of geeks, freaks and die-hard horror fans from far and wide. Among them is fanboy Chase and his girlfriend Laine, who is forced to come along for the ride. But as the event approaches, Laine begins to experience unexplained premonitions and disturbing visions associated with the town’s past, and in particular, local legend/urban myth The Creeper. As the festival arrives and the blood-soaked entertainment builds to a frenzy, Laine believes that something unearthly has been summoned…and that she is at the center of it.”

“Jeepers Creepers: Reborn” was shot at Orwo Studios & Black Hangar Studios and on location in Jackson, La., in December and January. It is currently in post-production. Screen Media’s Creative Executive Conor McAdam is serving as associate producer.

“As excited as we are, we know that fans will be even more thrilled (and chilled) to return to the world of the Creeper, now with a much scarier vision from director Timo Vuorensola, who is the perfect fit to restart this franchise,” said Screen Media in a statement.

The deal was negotiated by Needle for Screen Media with Seal on behalf of the production.

Also serving as executive producers are Jamie R. Thompson, Terry Bird, David Nagelberg, Danny Zamost, Michael Musante, Lee Broda, Matthew Kurtain, Karey Kurtain, Alastair Burlingham, Gary Raskin, Elizabeth Primm, Suraj Gohil, Mark Mariani, Janelle Mariani, Galen Rasmussen and Shannon Chandler.
https://variety.com/2021/film/news/j...lXIrS_vfc_3Vrg
Re: Jeepers Creepers: Reborn (2021, D: Vuorensola)
JC3 was so awful that at least for me it outright killed the franchise.
Re: Jeepers Creepers: Reborn (2021, D: Vuorensola)
Moving away from the original Creeper, Victor Salva, is a good first step.

Its been years since Ive seen the original but I remember enjoying the first 2/3 of it. Part 2 was forgettable and I never bothered with the 3rd one.

Im all for another installment but that synopsis doesnt sound particularly intriguing. Unexplained premonitions and visions is a lazy mans storytelling approach.
