I think...Who do you think should make a movie together?
Celebrities that I think should make a movie together:
Omari Hardwick and Allen Payne
Steven Seagal, Andie MacDowell, Sophie Lowe, and Adam Senn
Michael Chad Murray, Jessica De Gouw, Mackenzie Foy, Alexandra Daddario, and Robbie Amell
Terrance Howard, Nicole Mitchell Murphy, Jeremy Meeks, and Leona Lewis
Eric Roberts and Marg Helgenberger
Thomas Ian Griffith and Vanessa Branch
Jeff GoldBlum, Annie Potts, Marion Cotillard, Mila Kunis, and Ella Purnell
Kimberly Elise, Boris Kodjoe, Yara Shahidi, Sayeed Shahidi, and Ehsan Shahidi
Taraji P. Henson, Regina Hall, Cocoa Brown, Golden Brooks, Paula Jai Parker, Paula Patton, and Queen Latifah
Marsai Martin and Kendra C. Johnson
Meagan Good and Reign Edwards
Dwayne Johnson, Thandie Newton, and Nico Parker
Nico Parker and Mackenzie Foy
Lance Gross and Shannon Thorton
Who do you think should make a movie together?
Lena Headey and Keira Knightley would make a great mother and daughter team, and could make a great drama together.
Ive been catching up on Doom Patrol on HBOmax and as I watch it I think to myself how cool it would be to see Matt Bomer and Henry Cavill join up as siblings in an action movie.
