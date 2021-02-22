Popular Movies You Just Dont Get

I was going to bring this up in Mikes thread, but it was too off topic.

What are some popular or highly regarded movies that youve seen, but dont understand the hype or frankly dont even like.

This doesnt count for movies you cant be bothered to watch and are just assuming theyre bad.

Hopefully theres a lot of gasps in here.



Dr. Strangelove - Ive tried watching this three or four times until I finally got through it. Is it supposed to be funny? Cause it aint. I just found it annoying, stupid and worst of all boring. Bonus points for Slim Pickens though. Love that guy.



Blazing Saddles - I generally like everyone involved in this (geez Slim again), but for the life of me I dont get why this one of the greatest comedies of all time. I did laugh and its not unwatchable, but it took me multiple attempts over decades and Im still not there.



the Changeling - This is usually listed as one of the best horror movies ever, but I cant figure out why. Nothing happens for about an hour and a half, then it gets ramped up to 11 before having some cockamamie ending.



I know I got more in my brain.