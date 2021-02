Popular Movies You Just Donít Get

I was going to bring this up in Mikeís thread, but it was too off topic.

What are some popular or highly regarded movies that youíve seen, but donít understand the hype or frankly donít even like.

This doesnít count for movies you canít be bothered to watch and are just assuming theyíre bad.

Hopefully thereís a lot of gasps in here.



Dr. Strangelove - Iíve tried watching this three or four times until I finally got through it. Is it supposed to be funny? Cause it ainít. I just found it annoying, stupid and worst of all boring. Bonus points for Slim Pickens though. Love that guy.



Blazing Saddles - I generally like everyone involved in this (geez Slim again), but for the life of me I donít get why this one of the greatest comedies of all time. I did laugh and itís not unwatchable, but it took me multiple attempts over decades and Iím still not there.



the Changeling - This is usually listed as one of the best horror movies ever, but I canít figure out why. Nothing happens for about an hour and a half, then it gets ramped up to 11 before having some cockamamie ending.



I know I got more in my brain.