Popular Movies You Just Dont Get
#1
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Northeastern Wisconsin
Posts: 2,300
Received 135 Likes on 96 Posts
Popular Movies You Just Dont Get
I was going to bring this up in Mikes thread, but it was too off topic.
What are some popular or highly regarded movies that youve seen, but dont understand the hype or frankly dont even like.
This doesnt count for movies you cant be bothered to watch and are just assuming theyre bad.
Hopefully theres a lot of gasps in here.
Dr. Strangelove - Ive tried watching this three or four times until I finally got through it. Is it supposed to be funny? Cause it aint. I just found it annoying, stupid and worst of all boring. Bonus points for Slim Pickens though. Love that guy.
Blazing Saddles - I generally like everyone involved in this (geez Slim again), but for the life of me I dont get why this one of the greatest comedies of all time. I did laugh and its not unwatchable, but it took me multiple attempts over decades and Im still not there.
the Changeling - This is usually listed as one of the best horror movies ever, but I cant figure out why. Nothing happens for about an hour and a half, then it gets ramped up to 11 before having some cockamamie ending.
I know I got more in my brain.
What are some popular or highly regarded movies that youve seen, but dont understand the hype or frankly dont even like.
This doesnt count for movies you cant be bothered to watch and are just assuming theyre bad.
Hopefully theres a lot of gasps in here.
Dr. Strangelove - Ive tried watching this three or four times until I finally got through it. Is it supposed to be funny? Cause it aint. I just found it annoying, stupid and worst of all boring. Bonus points for Slim Pickens though. Love that guy.
Blazing Saddles - I generally like everyone involved in this (geez Slim again), but for the life of me I dont get why this one of the greatest comedies of all time. I did laugh and its not unwatchable, but it took me multiple attempts over decades and Im still not there.
the Changeling - This is usually listed as one of the best horror movies ever, but I cant figure out why. Nothing happens for about an hour and a half, then it gets ramped up to 11 before having some cockamamie ending.
I know I got more in my brain.
#2
Administrator
Join Date: Sep 2015
Posts: 1,239
Received 149 Likes on 104 Posts
Re: Popular Movies You Just Dont Get
I just watched Strangelove for the first time a few weeks ago. I found it to be pretty funny, although I knew a lot of the jokes going in.
The type of movie I just don't get is the "person who hurt a lot of people with their greed is actually a complex human being". Citizen Kane, The Godfather, etc... I can intellectually understand, "yes, everyone is human and makes mistakes" but I don't get the appeal of watching a jerkass for 2hr+.
The type of movie I just don't get is the "person who hurt a lot of people with their greed is actually a complex human being". Citizen Kane, The Godfather, etc... I can intellectually understand, "yes, everyone is human and makes mistakes" but I don't get the appeal of watching a jerkass for 2hr+.
#4
Re: Popular Movies You Just Dont Get
The Changeling was a boring dud to me but I know a few people that hold it near and dear. I think it probably had to do with when they originally saw it, sometimes being in the right headspace makes all the difference (I couldn't get through 28 Days Later the first few times I tried it, but it clicked one night when it was on cable, go figure.)
#5
DVD Talk Hero
Re: Popular Movies You Just Dont Get
I watched a YouTube reaction video to Blazing Saddles. A lot of the jokes went right past the guy. It isn't funny anymore when a little old lady says, "Fuck you!" or the choir sings, "Our town is turning into shit." Most of what's left is people saying "***********," which has gotten more offensive.
ETA: I just learned that an "N" followed by a bunch of stars is also censored. Huh.
ETA: I just learned that an "N" followed by a bunch of stars is also censored. Huh.
#6
Re: Popular Movies You Just Dont Get
I was going to bring this up in Mike’s thread, but it was too off topic.
What are some popular or highly regarded movies that you’ve seen, but don’t understand the hype or frankly don’t even like.
This doesn’t count for movies you can’t be bothered to watch and are just assuming they’re bad.
Hopefully there’s a lot of gasps in here.
Dr. Strangelove - I’ve tried watching this three or four times until I finally got through it. Is it supposed to be funny? Cause it ain’t. I just found it annoying, stupid and worst of all boring. Bonus points for Slim Pickens though. Love that guy.
Blazing Saddles - I generally like everyone involved in this (geez Slim again), but for the life of me I don’t get why this one of the greatest comedies of all time. I did laugh and it’s not unwatchable, but it took me multiple attempts over decades and I’m still not there.
.
What are some popular or highly regarded movies that you’ve seen, but don’t understand the hype or frankly don’t even like.
This doesn’t count for movies you can’t be bothered to watch and are just assuming they’re bad.
Hopefully there’s a lot of gasps in here.
Dr. Strangelove - I’ve tried watching this three or four times until I finally got through it. Is it supposed to be funny? Cause it ain’t. I just found it annoying, stupid and worst of all boring. Bonus points for Slim Pickens though. Love that guy.
Blazing Saddles - I generally like everyone involved in this (geez Slim again), but for the life of me I don’t get why this one of the greatest comedies of all time. I did laugh and it’s not unwatchable, but it took me multiple attempts over decades and I’m still not there.
.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off