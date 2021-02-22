DVD Talk Forum

Popular Movies You Just Dont Get

Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

02-22-21, 10:43 AM
Popular Movies You Just Dont Get
I was going to bring this up in Mikes thread, but it was too off topic.
What are some popular or highly regarded movies that youve seen, but dont understand the hype or frankly dont even like.
This doesnt count for movies you cant be bothered to watch and are just assuming theyre bad.
Hopefully theres a lot of gasps in here.

Dr. Strangelove - Ive tried watching this three or four times until I finally got through it. Is it supposed to be funny? Cause it aint. I just found it annoying, stupid and worst of all boring. Bonus points for Slim Pickens though. Love that guy.

Blazing Saddles - I generally like everyone involved in this (geez Slim again), but for the life of me I dont get why this one of the greatest comedies of all time. I did laugh and its not unwatchable, but it took me multiple attempts over decades and Im still not there.

the Changeling - This is usually listed as one of the best horror movies ever, but I cant figure out why. Nothing happens for about an hour and a half, then it gets ramped up to 11 before having some cockamamie ending.

I know I got more in my brain.
02-22-21, 11:06 AM
Re: Popular Movies You Just Dont Get
I just watched Strangelove for the first time a few weeks ago. I found it to be pretty funny, although I knew a lot of the jokes going in.

The type of movie I just don't get is the "person who hurt a lot of people with their greed is actually a complex human being". Citizen Kane, The Godfather, etc... I can intellectually understand, "yes, everyone is human and makes mistakes" but I don't get the appeal of watching a jerkass for 2hr+.
02-22-21, 11:08 AM
Re: Popular Movies You Just Dont Get
I think Dr Strangelove and Blazing Saddles were "wild" in their era, and very influential.
02-22-21, 11:15 AM
Re: Popular Movies You Just Dont Get
The Changeling was a boring dud to me but I know a few people that hold it near and dear. I think it probably had to do with when they originally saw it, sometimes being in the right headspace makes all the difference (I couldn't get through 28 Days Later the first few times I tried it, but it clicked one night when it was on cable, go figure.)
02-22-21, 11:24 AM
Re: Popular Movies You Just Dont Get
I watched a YouTube reaction video to Blazing Saddles. A lot of the jokes went right past the guy. It isn't funny anymore when a little old lady says, "Fuck you!" or the choir sings, "Our town is turning into shit." Most of what's left is people saying "***********," which has gotten more offensive.

ETA: I just learned that an "N" followed by a bunch of stars is also censored. Huh.
02-22-21, 11:24 AM
Re: Popular Movies You Just Dont Get
I remember STRANGELOVE and SADDLES being very funny when they came out and very much in the zeitgeist of their eras, but as time has passed, I've had trouble with both of them when I've tried to revisit them. Their humor hasn't aged well. I was ten years old when I saw STRANGELOVE and had just started reading Mad Magazine, so it came as a breath of fresh air that a movie was making fun of atomic warfare so soon after the Cuban Missile Crisis. But it struck me as very cartoonish the last time I saw it, which was a few years ago, particularly the Hayden, Scott and Strangelove characters.
