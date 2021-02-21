More than Miyagi: The Pat Morita story (2021)
The Oscar nominated actor best known for his role of Mr. Miyagi, left behind a painfully revealing autobiographical record of his much-too-brief time here on earth. Tracing his journey from being bed bound as a boy to the bright lights and discrimination in Hollywood. Deep inside that sweet, generous, multi-talented performer seethed an army of demons, that even alcohol and drugs couldn't mask.
This came out on VOD about 2 weeks ago.
This looks really good. I think I'm going to rent this one probably this week. Lots of good interviews they seem to have.
