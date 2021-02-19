The Running Man (D: Edgar Wright)

Quote:

EXCLUSIVE: Paramount Pictures is making a deal with Edgar Wright to develop to direct a new adaptation of The Running Man, the futuristic novel by Stephen King that the author first published under the pseudonym Richard Bachman. This wont be a remake of the 1987 film that starred Arnold Schwarzenegger; the Baby Driver writer/director will co-write the story with Michael Bacall, and they will be much more faithful to Kings bestselling novel. Bacall will write the script.



Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon will produce through his Genre Films banner, alongside Nira Park from Wrights Complete Fiction banner. Kinberg brought the idea to Emma Watts, based on their long relationship, and then Kinberg courted Wright. While the filmmaker is very selective, the prospect of a new The Running Man is one that has intrigued him; to the point that when asked if he could remake any film, he would choose that one. This was back in 2017. Now it has become real.



This becomes a top priority pic for Paramount, and a novel, which King published as a paperback back in 1982, a dystopian thriller that still feels prescient in the current collision between pop culture and politics, this before social media ratcheted up the stakes.