The Running Man (D: Edgar Wright)
The Running Man (D: Edgar Wright)
EXCLUSIVE: Paramount Pictures is making a deal with Edgar Wright to develop to direct a new adaptation of The Running Man, the futuristic novel by Stephen King that the author first published under the pseudonym Richard Bachman. This wont be a remake of the 1987 film that starred Arnold Schwarzenegger; the Baby Driver writer/director will co-write the story with Michael Bacall, and they will be much more faithful to Kings bestselling novel. Bacall will write the script.
Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon will produce through his Genre Films banner, alongside Nira Park from Wrights Complete Fiction banner. Kinberg brought the idea to Emma Watts, based on their long relationship, and then Kinberg courted Wright. While the filmmaker is very selective, the prospect of a new The Running Man is one that has intrigued him; to the point that when asked if he could remake any film, he would choose that one. This was back in 2017. Now it has become real.
This becomes a top priority pic for Paramount, and a novel, which King published as a paperback back in 1982, a dystopian thriller that still feels prescient in the current collision between pop culture and politics, this before social media ratcheted up the stakes.
Re: The Running Man (D: Edgar Wright)
As fun as the original is, I would love to see a version more faithful to the book (basically he's out in the world running around).
I would also love to see a true-to-the-book version of "The Long Walk" too.
Re: The Running Man (D: Edgar Wright)
wow. this could be something. as long as he doesn't cast Simon Pegg in the Schwarzenegger role.
Re: The Running Man (D: Edgar Wright)
i can see it now...Nick Frost running for his life from all these baddies with a twinkie in one hand and various guns in the other...
Re: The Running Man (D: Edgar Wright)
Cool! I really like both the book and the movie, though for very different reasons. None of the books in the collection are really that 'blockbustery', so the Schwarzenegger take was quite a surprise.
I need to revisit The Bachman Books.
The Long Walk would be a cool, slow burn movie. As would Roadwork. Don't need to see Rage
