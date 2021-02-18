JFK (1991) D: Stone S: Costner

So, this year is the 30th anniversary of one of the most acclaimed and controversial films of the 1990s: Oliver Stone's. Is it historically accurate? By no means. Is it a wild ride of solemn-yet-sensationalistic narrative by a noted director in their prime? Hells yeah! I've seen it countless times and it never fails to draw me in and hypnotize me with its genius editing and cinematography, John Williams' most underrated score (next to Stone's), quotable dialogue and gobsmacking all-star cast (with some truly inspired picks like John Candy). This is Oliver Stone at the zenith of his popularity and notoriety. With the exception of, he has never made a film that exploded in the public consciousness like this one.I watched it recently to see if it still holds up after three decades and it does. It's become more apparent as I've gotten older how batshit this movie is, but it is so goddamned engaging I just roll with it.has nothing onfor pure high octane paranoia.The trial scene is great until the Jim Garrison's closing summation that goes on a long, long, LONG time with at least 50 zillion quotes from famous historical figures peppered in. Ultimately, one of the most damning things of the film (along with the real life events) was it never truly establishes how Clay Shaw is involved in the conspiracy. "I don't know where he fits and I don't care," Garrison says before the trial. He doesn't care? He doesn't care where the man he's accusing of a capitol crime fits in his accusations? What the hell kind of district attorney is that?I keep hoping and praying for a 30th anniversary re-release of this film on home video. Ideally it would be restored in 4K and include the much, much, MUCH superior theatrical cut.So, are there any other fans of this movie in the house?