JFK (1991) D: Stone S: Costner
#1
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Posts: 3,161
Likes: 0
Received 96 Likes on 73 Posts
JFK (1991) D: Stone S: Costner
So, this year is the 30th anniversary of one of the most acclaimed and controversial films of the 1990s: Oliver Stone's JFK. Is it historically accurate? By no means. Is it a wild ride of solemn-yet-sensationalistic narrative by a noted director in their prime? Hells yeah! I've seen it countless times and it never fails to draw me in and hypnotize me with its genius editing and cinematography, John Williams' most underrated score (next to Stone's Nixon), quotable dialogue and gobsmacking all-star cast (with some truly inspired picks like John Candy). This is Oliver Stone at the zenith of his popularity and notoriety. With the exception of Natural Born Killers, he has never made a film that exploded in the public consciousness like this one.
I watched it recently to see if it still holds up after three decades and it does. It's become more apparent as I've gotten older how batshit this movie is, but it is so goddamned engaging I just roll with it. The X-Files has nothing on JFK for pure high octane paranoia.
The trial scene is great until the Jim Garrison's closing summation that goes on a long, long, LONG time with at least 50 zillion quotes from famous historical figures peppered in. Ultimately, one of the most damning things of the film (along with the real life events) was it never truly establishes how Clay Shaw is involved in the conspiracy. "I don't know where he fits and I don't care," Garrison says before the trial. He doesn't care? He doesn't care where the man he's accusing of a capitol crime fits in his accusations? What the hell kind of district attorney is that?
I keep hoping and praying for a 30th anniversary re-release of this film on home video. Ideally it would be restored in 4K and include the much, much, MUCH superior theatrical cut.
So, are there any other fans of this movie in the house?
I watched it recently to see if it still holds up after three decades and it does. It's become more apparent as I've gotten older how batshit this movie is, but it is so goddamned engaging I just roll with it. The X-Files has nothing on JFK for pure high octane paranoia.
The trial scene is great until the Jim Garrison's closing summation that goes on a long, long, LONG time with at least 50 zillion quotes from famous historical figures peppered in. Ultimately, one of the most damning things of the film (along with the real life events) was it never truly establishes how Clay Shaw is involved in the conspiracy. "I don't know where he fits and I don't care," Garrison says before the trial. He doesn't care? He doesn't care where the man he's accusing of a capitol crime fits in his accusations? What the hell kind of district attorney is that?
I keep hoping and praying for a 30th anniversary re-release of this film on home video. Ideally it would be restored in 4K and include the much, much, MUCH superior theatrical cut.
So, are there any other fans of this movie in the house?
Last edited by PatD; 02-18-21 at 08:43 PM.
#2
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 42,028
Received 205 Likes on 174 Posts
Re: JFK (1991) D: Stone S: Costner
Love JFK. Think I saw it theatrically. Have yet to revisit, but I do want to see DC...
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off