Spun off from the UHD release announcements thread. An announcement was made for Dirty Dancing coming to UHD. I mentioned that I hadnt seen the movie in full, but that I know the basic plot to the movie and have seen parts of it but not the full film.
So what popular films have you not seen all the way through, but are familiar with?
There are, of course, quite a few, but given my taste in movies and the era I grew up in the two most peculiar omissions are:
The Breakfast Club
The Karate Kid
I've also never seen Ghost or Home Alone, but those were in college so not as peculiar to me.
The Wizard of Oz is my big one - I know all the beats, all the plot points and have seen most of the scenes just because of pop culture references but I've never sat down and watched it from start to finish.
Titanic - Never seen any of it
Shawshank - I've seen the whole movie overall but never in one sitting. I always found it extremely boring.
This is one of those that will come to me a little at a time. Just in the last few months I watched "Coming To America" and "Top Gun" in full for the first time. A lot of it is Teen stuff and Romantic films, -"Pretty In Pink" for example, though I know of "Blaine" and "Ducky" and most of the plot-turns.
Dirty Dancing
Turned off Citizen Kane halfway through because I was bored and it played differently in a post-Trump world.
Turned off Schindler's List about 75-80% through because it was profoundly upsetting.
