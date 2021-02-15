name of old movie
name of old movie
its about kid how get or brake inside rich pepole Homes
and Lives and sleep there
i dont rember to much but in the end of the movie the kid give to his friend a hat
becuse He's moving
Re: name of old movie
Six Pack
