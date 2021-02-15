DVD Talk Forum

name of old movie

   
Old 02-15-21, 03:13 PM
  #1  
New Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Feb 2021
Posts: 2
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
name of old movie
its about kid how get or brake inside rich pepole Homes
and Lives and sleep there
i dont rember to much but in the end of the movie the kid give to his friend a hat
becuse He's moving
Old 02-15-21, 03:38 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Gold Edition
 
Toddarino's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Northeastern Wisconsin
Posts: 2,271
Received 126 Likes on 92 Posts
Re: name of old movie
Six Pack
Old 02-15-21, 03:42 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
stvn1974's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2012
Location: Oklahoma
Posts: 5,184
Received 34 Likes on 23 Posts
Re: name of old movie
Is there also a shark terrorizing a beach community over a holiday?
