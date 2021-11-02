The Vault (2021) -- S: Freddie Highmore, Famke Janssen, Liam Cunningham
The Vault (2021) -- S: Freddie Highmore, Famke Janssen, Liam Cunningham
Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor) and Famke Janssen (X-Men) star in this globe-trotting, action-packed thriller following a high-risk heist. When an engineer (Highmore) learns of a mysterious, impenetrable fortress hidden under The Bank of Spain, he joins a crew of master thieves who plan to steal the legendary lost treasure locked inside while the whole country is distracted by Spains World Cup Final. With thousands of soccer fans cheering in the streets, and security forces closing in, the crew have just minutes to pull off the score of a lifetime. Also starring Astrid Berges-Frisbey (Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides) and Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones). The Vault opens in select theaters, on Digital and On Demand on March 26, 2021.
Good choice not to put Famke Janssen in the trailer. She is such a plastic surgery monster nower days. The Postcard Killings wasn't that good of a movie, but every scene of her's took me right out of the story.
Seeing Saban Films at the beginning of a trailer is, like, a boner killer, man.
