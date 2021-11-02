DVD Talk Forum

The Vault (2021) -- S: Freddie Highmore, Famke Janssen, Liam Cunningham

The Vault (2021) -- S: Freddie Highmore, Famke Janssen, Liam Cunningham

   
The Vault (2021) -- S: Freddie Highmore, Famke Janssen, Liam Cunningham



Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor) and Famke Janssen (X-Men) star in this globe-trotting, action-packed thriller following a high-risk heist. When an engineer (Highmore) learns of a mysterious, impenetrable fortress hidden under The Bank of Spain, he joins a crew of master thieves who plan to steal the legendary lost treasure locked inside while the whole country is distracted by Spains World Cup Final. With thousands of soccer fans cheering in the streets, and security forces closing in, the crew have just minutes to pull off the score of a lifetime. Also starring Astrid Berges-Frisbey (Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides) and Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones). The Vault opens in select theaters, on Digital and On Demand on March 26, 2021.

Re: The Vault (2021) -- S: Freddie Highmore, Famke Janssen, Liam Cunningham
Good choice not to put Famke Janssen in the trailer. She is such a plastic surgery monster nower days. The Postcard Killings wasn't that good of a movie, but every scene of her's took me right out of the story.
Re: The Vault (2021) -- S: Freddie Highmore, Famke Janssen, Liam Cunningham
Seeing Saban Films at the beginning of a trailer is, like, a boner killer, man.
