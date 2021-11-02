The People vs Larry Flynt (1996) D: Forman S: Harrelson

In light of controversial pornographer and First Amendment advocate, Larry Flynt's death, it seems as good as any a time to look back on the 1996 biopic, The People vs Larry Flynt. Does it still hold up after a quarter of a century? Yes. In fact, it's a truly underrated paean to the importance of The First Amendment. It's also a blistering slam at American culture of the 70s and 80s. Is it a shameless whitewash of the real Flynt?--you betcha. But, I judge films on their merits in and of themselves, not whether they're historically accurate.Milos Forman really knocks it out of the park. It's well paced and still gripping after all these years. The performances are stellar from Harrelson on down. The writing is excellent seamlessly oscillating between drama and humor. And this is easily the best of the four Alexander/Karaszewski biopic quadrilogy (Ed Wood; The People vs Larry Flynt; Man on the Moon; Big Eyes).Give it a watch if you haven't seen it in a long time (or at all), give it a spin. It's one of the best films of the 1990s. (It sure as hell couldn't be made today.)