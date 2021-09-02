Assault on VA-33 (2021) -- S: Sean Patrick Flanery, Michael Jai White, Mark Dacascos

Quote:



Available in Theaters, on Digital & On Demand April 6 Sean Patrick Flanery (Boondock Saints) stars as decorated army veteran Jason Hill. While on a routine visit to the local VA hospital, organized terrorists infiltrate the building and take hostages, including a decorated general, and Hills wife. The highly trained veteran is outnumbered and the last line of defense, taking on a building full of armed insurgents before its too late.



