DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Assault on VA-33 (2021) -- S: Sean Patrick Flanery, Michael Jai White, Mark Dacascos

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Assault on VA-33 (2021) -- S: Sean Patrick Flanery, Michael Jai White, Mark Dacascos

   
Old 02-09-21, 09:20 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 63,083
Received 625 Likes on 461 Posts
Assault on VA-33 (2021) -- S: Sean Patrick Flanery, Michael Jai White, Mark Dacascos






Available in Theaters, on Digital & On Demand April 6 Sean Patrick Flanery (Boondock Saints) stars as decorated army veteran Jason Hill. While on a routine visit to the local VA hospital, organized terrorists infiltrate the building and take hostages, including a decorated general, and Hills wife. The highly trained veteran is outnumbered and the last line of defense, taking on a building full of armed insurgents before its too late.



Die Hard at a VA hospital This is like something that should have been made in 1996.

Sean Patrick Flanery is McClane and MJW is Al Powell literally.


DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.