Assault on VA-33 (2021) -- S: Sean Patrick Flanery, Michael Jai White, Mark Dacascos
Available in Theaters, on Digital & On Demand April 6 Sean Patrick Flanery (Boondock Saints) stars as decorated army veteran Jason Hill. While on a routine visit to the local VA hospital, organized terrorists infiltrate the building and take hostages, including a decorated general, and Hills wife. The highly trained veteran is outnumbered and the last line of defense, taking on a building full of armed insurgents before its too late.
Die Hard at a VA hospital This is like something that should have been made in 1996.
Sean Patrick Flanery is McClane and MJW is Al Powell literally.
