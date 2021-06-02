DVD Talk Forum

Nolan Fincher film by film

Nolan Fincher film by film

   
Nolan Fincher film by film
Pretty simple premise. Both have directed almost exactly the same amount of feature films. Both are staples of 00s/10s in their respective genres and have a similiar style.

Chronologically film by film. Which film do you prefer.

Alien³ vs Following (wins)

Se7en (wins) vs Memento

The Game (wins) vs Insomnia

Fight Club vs Batman Begins (wins)

Panic Room vs The Prestige (wins)

Zodiac vs The Dark Knight (wins)

The Curious Case.. vs Inception (wins)

The Social Network (wins) vs The Dark Knight Rises

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo vs Interstellar (wins)

Gone Girl (wins) vs Dunkirk

Mank vs Tenet draw

6-4-1, Nolan wins for me. Nolan was better in the 00s, and Fincher was better in the 10s.

Re: Nolan Fincher film by film
No way does Fight Club lose to Batman Begins. Both great movies, but Fight Club is another level.
