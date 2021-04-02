Cosmic Sin (2021) -- S: Bruce Willis, Frank Grillo

Quote:



Bruce Willis and Frank Grillo star in the new epic sci-fi adventure set in the year 2524, four hundred years after humans started colonizing the outer planets. Retired Military General James Ford (Willis) is called back into service after soldiers on a remote planet are attacked by a hostile alien fleet. The threat against the human race escalates into an inevitable interstellar war. General Ford teams up with General Eron Ryle (Grillo) and a team of elite soldiers in a race to stop the imminent attack before it is too late. Cosmic Sin debuts in Theaters, On Demand and On Digital March 12, 2021.



