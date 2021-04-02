Cosmic Sin (2021) -- S: Bruce Willis, Frank Grillo
Cosmic Sin (2021) -- S: Bruce Willis, Frank Grillo
Bruce Willis and Frank Grillo star in the new epic sci-fi adventure set in the year 2524, four hundred years after humans started colonizing the outer planets. Retired Military General James Ford (Willis) is called back into service after soldiers on a remote planet are attacked by a hostile alien fleet. The threat against the human race escalates into an inevitable interstellar war. General Ford teams up with General Eron Ryle (Grillo) and a team of elite soldiers in a race to stop the imminent attack before it is too late. Cosmic Sin debuts in Theaters, On Demand and On Digital March 12, 2021.
Bruce Willis in back to back sci-fi movies.
