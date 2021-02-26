The Father (2020, D: Zeller) S: Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman

Quote:

Directed by:

Florian Zeller



Screenplay by:

Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller



Based on the play The Father by Florian Zeller



Starring:

Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman, Mark Gatiss, Rufus Sewell, Imogen Poots, Olivia Williams



Synopsis:

Anthony is 80, mischievous, living defiantly alone and rejecting the carers that his daughter, Anne, encouragingly introduces. Yet help is also becoming a necessity for Anne; she cant make daily visits anymore and Anthony's grip on reality is unravelling. As we experience the ebb and flow of his memory, how much of his own identity and past can Anthony cling to? How does Anne cope as she grieves the loss of her father, while he still lives and breathes before her? THE FATHER warmly embraces real life, through loving reflection upon the vibrant human condition; heart-breaking and uncompromisingly poignant  a movie that nestles in the truth of our own lives.



Opens February 26, 2021

(Qualifying Run in December)