I Care a Lot (2021, D: Blakeson) S: Pike, Dinklage, González, Wiest, Messina
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 33,171
Likes: 0
Received 768 Likes on 515 Posts
I Care a Lot (2021, D: Blakeson) S: Pike, Dinklage, González, Wiest, Messina
A crooked legal guardian who drains the savings of her elderly wards meets her match when a woman she tries to swindle turns out to be more than she first appears. Starring Rosamund Pike, Peter Dinklage, Eiza González, Dianne Wiest, and Chris Messina.
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/i_care_a_lot
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off