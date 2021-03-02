78th Golden Globe Awards Movie Nominations/Discussions

This year's Webby 'er Golden Globe Awards air on Feb 28th.



Best Motion Picture, Drama

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7



Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom



Best Director, Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell ("Promising Young Woman")

David Fincher ("Mank")

Regina King ("One Night in Miami")

Aaron Sorkin ("Trial of the Chicago 7")

Chloe Zhao ("Nomadland")



Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Carey Mulligan ("Promising Young Woman")

Frances McDormand ("Nomadland")

Vanessa Kirby ("Pieces of a Woman")

Viola Davis ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom")

Andra Day ("The United States vs Billie Holiday")



Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)

Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)

Gary Oldman (“Mank”)

Tahar Rahim (“The Mauritanian”)



Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Kate Hudson (“Music”)

Michelle Pfeiffer (“French Exit”)

Rosamund Pike (“I Care a Lot”)

Anya Taylor-Joy (“Emma”)



Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

James Corden (“The Prom”)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”)

Dev Patel (“Personal History of David Copperfield”)

Andy Samberg (“Palm Springs”)



Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Jodie Foster (“The Mauritanian”)

Olivia Colman (“The Father”)

Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”)

Helena Zengel (“News of the World”)



Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Jared Leto (“The Little Things”)

Bill Murray (“On the Rocks”)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)



Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell ("Promising Young Woman")

Jack Fincher ("Mank")

Aaron Sorkin ("The Trial of the Chicago 7")

Christopher Hampton & Florian Zeller ("The Father")

Chloe Zhao ("Nomadland")



Best Motion Picture, Animated

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over The Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers



Best Picture, Foreign Language

Another Round

La Llorona

The Life Ahead

Minari

Two Of Us



Best Original Score, Motion Picture

The Midnight Sky

Tenet

News of the World

Mank

Soul



I'm all in on a Palm Springs / Andy Samberg win.



James Corden's nomination is baffling, and I hear Sia's Music movie is just awful all around. I hear La Llorona is pretty great though (not to be confused with The Curse of La Llorona).