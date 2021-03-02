78th Golden Globe Awards Movie Nominations/Discussions
78th Golden Globe Awards Movie Nominations/Discussions
This year's Webby 'er Golden Globe Awards air on Feb 28th.
Best Motion Picture, Drama
The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Picture, Musical or Comedy
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom
Best Director, Motion Picture
Emerald Fennell ("Promising Young Woman")
David Fincher ("Mank")
Regina King ("One Night in Miami")
Aaron Sorkin ("Trial of the Chicago 7")
Chloe Zhao ("Nomadland")
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Carey Mulligan ("Promising Young Woman")
Frances McDormand ("Nomadland")
Vanessa Kirby ("Pieces of a Woman")
Viola Davis ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom")
Andra Day ("The United States vs Billie Holiday")
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)
Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)
Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)
Gary Oldman (“Mank”)
Tahar Rahim (“The Mauritanian”)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)
Kate Hudson (“Music”)
Michelle Pfeiffer (“French Exit”)
Rosamund Pike (“I Care a Lot”)
Anya Taylor-Joy (“Emma”)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)
James Corden (“The Prom”)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”)
Dev Patel (“Personal History of David Copperfield”)
Andy Samberg (“Palm Springs”)
Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture
Jodie Foster (“The Mauritanian”)
Olivia Colman (“The Father”)
Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”)
Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”)
Helena Zengel (“News of the World”)
Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture
Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)
Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)
Jared Leto (“The Little Things”)
Bill Murray (“On the Rocks”)
Leslie Odom, Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Emerald Fennell ("Promising Young Woman")
Jack Fincher ("Mank")
Aaron Sorkin ("The Trial of the Chicago 7")
Christopher Hampton & Florian Zeller ("The Father")
Chloe Zhao ("Nomadland")
Best Motion Picture, Animated
The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over The Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best Picture, Foreign Language
Another Round
La Llorona
The Life Ahead
Minari
Two Of Us
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
The Midnight Sky
Tenet
News of the World
Mank
Soul
I'm all in on a Palm Springs / Andy Samberg win.
James Corden's nomination is baffling, and I hear Sia's Music movie is just awful all around. I hear La Llorona is pretty great though (not to be confused with The Curse of La Llorona).
Question: Do the Golden Globes have rules like "film must play in New York and LA to be nominated" that they suspended this year, similar to what I recall the Oscars are doing?
Not many surprises. Da 5 Bloods was snubbed. That's too bad. Jared Leto was nominated. That's pretty hilarious.
Originally Posted by HFPA
In light of the closure of all theatres in the Los Angeles area, this requirement is temporarily suspended as follows: Motion pictures that had a bona fide theatrical release planned to begin in Los Angeles during the period from March 15 until a date to be determined by HFPA when cinemas in the Los Angeles area have generally reopened, may instead be released first on a television format (e.g. subscription streaming service, subscription cable channel, broadcast television, etc.) and will still be eligible for the Golden Globe motion picture awards. (Motion pictures also may continue to be released on pay-per-view cable or digital delivery.) The HFPA’s reminders list committee will consider the application of this suspension of the rules on a case-by-case basis when compiling the annual Golden Globe reminders list in the fall.
The Leto nomination is unexplainable.
There is some big history hidden here though : a MAJORITY of the Best Director nominees are women!
BTW : There's a movie called Music?
