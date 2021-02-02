DVD Talk Forum

Old (2021, W/D: Shyamalan) S: García Bernal, Wolff, Scanlen, McKenzie, Krieps

Old (2021, W/D: Shyamalan) S: García Bernal, Wolff, Scanlen, McKenzie, Krieps

   
Old (2021, W/D: Shyamalan) S: García Bernal, Wolff, Scanlen, McKenzie, Krieps


Its only a matter of time.

Two brand new thrillers are on the way from M. Night Shyamalan and Universal, and the first one that will be released is titled Old. The trailer, weve learned, is coming this Sunday.

Deadline reports that the first trailer for Shyamalans latest will premiere during the Super Bowl this Sunday, and Shyamalan just took to Twitter to share a brief little teaser clip.

Early artwork had billed Old as A New Trip from Writer/Director M. Night Shyamalan, bearing the tagline: Its only a matter of time. You can check out that art below.

The cast for the weird and dark (Shyamalans words) movie includes Gael García Bernal, Alex Wolff, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Embeth Davidtz, Rufus Sewell, Emun Elliot, Aaron Pierre, Abbey Lee, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Ken Leung and Vicky Krieps.

For now, no plot details are available.

The films current theatrical date is July 23, 2021.
