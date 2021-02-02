Old (2021, W/D: Shyamalan) S: García Bernal, Wolff, Scanlen, McKenzie, Krieps
Old (2021, W/D: Shyamalan) S: García Bernal, Wolff, Scanlen, McKenzie, Krieps
Its only a matter of time.
Two brand new thrillers are on the way from M. Night Shyamalan and Universal, and the first one that will be released is titled Old. The trailer, weve learned, is coming this Sunday.
Deadline reports that the first trailer for Shyamalans latest will premiere during the Super Bowl this Sunday, and Shyamalan just took to Twitter to share a brief little teaser clip.
Early artwork had billed Old as A New Trip from Writer/Director M. Night Shyamalan, bearing the tagline: Its only a matter of time. You can check out that art below.
The cast for the weird and dark (Shyamalans words) movie includes Gael García Bernal, Alex Wolff, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Embeth Davidtz, Rufus Sewell, Emun Elliot, Aaron Pierre, Abbey Lee, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Ken Leung and Vicky Krieps.
For now, no plot details are available.
The films current theatrical date is July 23, 2021.
