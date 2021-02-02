Why didn't Tim McGraw have a bigger film career?
#1
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2008
Posts: 2,392
Likes: 0
Received 17 Likes on 11 Posts
Why didn't Tim McGraw have a bigger film career?
I rewatched 'Friday Night Lights' and he is absolutely amazing and more than a bit scary in this movie. Plus that ending. But he didn't really do much after that. Was he just not interested or did Hollywood not see past the cowboy hat?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off