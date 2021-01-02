DVD Talk Forum

02-01-21, 10:05 PM
Join Date: Aug 2020
Posts: 5
In Frosty the Snowman (1969), is Frosty regarded as the god of snow?
So basically is Frosty the personification of ice and snow?
02-01-21, 10:34 PM
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 8,188
Received 168 Likes on 132 Posts
What . . . WTF?

This guy has 5 posts and 4 of them are to create crazy threads about Frosty!?

And "Frosty the Snowman" is NOT A FUCKING MOVIE!!
