Movies that reveal major plot points about other movies? (Spoilers)

Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Movies that reveal major plot points about other movies? (Spoilers)

   
02-01-21, 06:32 PM
Movies that reveal major plot points about other movies? (Spoilers)
What movies reveal major plot points about other movies? For example, Deadpool 2 reveals that:

Spoiler:
Wolverine dies in Logan.



What other movies reveal major plot points about other movies?
02-01-21, 06:34 PM
Re: Movies that reveal major plot points about other movies? (Spoilers)
cool thread idea...

I can't think of any specifically but I have to think there's been dozens who reveal Darth Vader is Luke's father.
02-01-21, 06:37 PM
Re: Movies that reveal major plot points about other movies? (Spoilers)
Its been years since Ive seen it but I recall Last Action Hero revealed that Karl comes back at the end of Die Hard after being strangled to death.

I cant recall specifically which ones, but I feel Ive seen the ending of The Sixth Sense being spoiled in a few movies.
02-01-21, 06:37 PM
Re: Movies that reveal major plot points about other movies? (Spoilers)
cool thread idea...

I can't think of any specifically but I have to think there's been dozens who reveal Darth Vader is Luke's father.
Either the prequels spoil that Anakin is the father of the twins (which are several huge plot points) or the OT spoils that Anakin turns evil. Depends on the order you watch them originally, I guess.

I'm sure lots of movies have spoiled things like Rosebud, Soylent Green, and even Planet of the Apes.
02-01-21, 06:43 PM
Re: Movies that reveal major plot points about other movies? (Spoilers)
In the movie Curdled (highly recommended, by the way!), the lead character Gabriella is watching an "America's Most Wanted" show, and the host mentions the Gecko Brothers, who went on a crime rampage across Texas before disappearing into Mexico never to be heard from again.
02-01-21, 06:45 PM
Re: Movies that reveal major plot points about other movies? (Spoilers)
Do we count pop culture references that spoil movies? Like Antman spoiling Titanic or (and I had to look this up because I forgot what movie this was) Trainwrecked spoiling The Usual Suspects?

I'm sure Kevin Smith has a movie or two that spoils Star Wars.
02-01-21, 06:48 PM
Re: Movies that reveal major plot points about other movies? (Spoilers)
cool thread idea...

I can't think of any specifically but I have to think there's been dozens who reveal Darth Vader is Luke's father.
Off the top of my head I remember Chris Farley revealing Darth Vader as Lukes father when he was making robot voices into the oscillating fan in Tommy Boy.
02-01-21, 06:54 PM
Re: Movies that reveal major plot points about other movies? (Spoilers)
Was it the funny credits of Hot Shots that revealed the end of the Crying Game?
02-01-21, 06:55 PM
Re: Movies that reveal major plot points about other movies? (Spoilers)
In HELLZAPOPPIN (1941), a madcap comedy starring Olsen & Johnson, repeating their Broadway success, one of the two stars finds a sled labeled "Rosebud" hanging on a wall and says, "Orson Welles was here," a reference to the then-new CITIZEN KANE.

SON OF KONG (1933), the sequel to KING KONG, opens with the final scene of KING KONG. As kids, my siblings and I saw SON OF KONG first and only later saw KING KONG, knowing full well what the ending was. But that never bothered us. We loved KING KONG when we first saw it--and every time since!
02-01-21, 07:05 PM
Re: Movies that reveal major plot points about other movies? (Spoilers)
Bill and Ted spoil the “Luke, I am your father” moment.
02-01-21, 07:17 PM
Re: Movies that reveal major plot points about other movies? (Spoilers)
Sorta the same movie, and sorta not, but in Planet Terror, someone on the radio says "Rest in peace, Jungle Julia"
02-01-21, 07:22 PM
Re: Movies that reveal major plot points about other movies? (Spoilers)
The Simpsons has spoiled a lot of movies, including Planet of the Apes. I had Citizen Kane spoiled by the song "Homecoming Queen's Got a Gun". It was the end credits of Hot Shots Part Deux that spoiled The Crying Game (and yes The Simpsons spoiled that one also), which had only come out a few months prior and I think wasn't even on video yet. Good thing I was working at a theater and had seen everything.
