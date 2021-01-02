Movies that reveal major plot points about other movies? (Spoilers)
Movies that reveal major plot points about other movies? (Spoilers)
What movies reveal major plot points about other movies? For example, Deadpool 2 reveals that:
What other movies reveal major plot points about other movies?
Spoiler:
Wolverine dies in Logan.
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Movies that reveal major plot points about other movies? (Spoilers)
cool thread idea...
I can't think of any specifically but I have to think there's been dozens who reveal Darth Vader is Luke's father.
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Movies that reveal major plot points about other movies? (Spoilers)
Its been years since Ive seen it but I recall Last Action Hero revealed that Karl comes back at the end of Die Hard after being strangled to death.
I cant recall specifically which ones, but I feel Ive seen the ending of The Sixth Sense being spoiled in a few movies.
Re: Movies that reveal major plot points about other movies? (Spoilers)
I'm sure lots of movies have spoiled things like Rosebud, Soylent Green, and even Planet of the Apes.
Re: Movies that reveal major plot points about other movies? (Spoilers)
In the movie Curdled (highly recommended, by the way!), the lead character Gabriella is watching an "America's Most Wanted" show, and the host mentions the Gecko Brothers, who went on a crime rampage across Texas before disappearing into Mexico never to be heard from again.
Re: Movies that reveal major plot points about other movies? (Spoilers)
Do we count pop culture references that spoil movies? Like Antman spoiling Titanic or (and I had to look this up because I forgot what movie this was) Trainwrecked spoiling The Usual Suspects?
I'm sure Kevin Smith has a movie or two that spoils Star Wars.
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Movies that reveal major plot points about other movies? (Spoilers)
Re: Movies that reveal major plot points about other movies? (Spoilers)
In HELLZAPOPPIN (1941), a madcap comedy starring Olsen & Johnson, repeating their Broadway success, one of the two stars finds a sled labeled "Rosebud" hanging on a wall and says, "Orson Welles was here," a reference to the then-new CITIZEN KANE.
SON OF KONG (1933), the sequel to KING KONG, opens with the final scene of KING KONG. As kids, my siblings and I saw SON OF KONG first and only later saw KING KONG, knowing full well what the ending was. But that never bothered us. We loved KING KONG when we first saw it--and every time since!
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: May 2006
Location: Conducting miss-aisle drills and listening to their rock n roll
Posts: 19,993
Received 160 Likes on 120 Posts
Re: Movies that reveal major plot points about other movies? (Spoilers)
Bill and Ted spoil the “Luke, I am your father” moment.
Re: Movies that reveal major plot points about other movies? (Spoilers)
Sorta the same movie, and sorta not, but in Planet Terror, someone on the radio says "Rest in peace, Jungle Julia"
DVD Talk Reviewer & TOAT Winner
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: USA
Posts: 9,065
Received 56 Likes on 49 Posts
Re: Movies that reveal major plot points about other movies? (Spoilers)
The Simpsons has spoiled a lot of movies, including Planet of the Apes. I had Citizen Kane spoiled by the song "Homecoming Queen's Got a Gun". It was the end credits of Hot Shots Part Deux that spoiled The Crying Game (and yes The Simpsons spoiled that one also), which had only come out a few months prior and I think wasn't even on video yet. Good thing I was working at a theater and had seen everything.
