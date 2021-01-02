Re: Movies that reveal major plot points about other movies? (Spoilers)

In HELLZAPOPPIN (1941), a madcap comedy starring Olsen & Johnson, repeating their Broadway success, one of the two stars finds a sled labeled "Rosebud" hanging on a wall and says, "Orson Welles was here," a reference to the then-new CITIZEN KANE.



SON OF KONG (1933), the sequel to KING KONG, opens with the final scene of KING KONG. As kids, my siblings and I saw SON OF KONG first and only later saw KING KONG, knowing full well what the ending was. But that never bothered us. We loved KING KONG when we first saw it--and every time since!