Untitled David Cronenberg / Viggo Mortensen film

David Cronenberg has worked with some incredible actors over the course of his decades-long career. However, if you really want to get film fans excited, mention a project that has Cronenberg directing Viggo Mortensen. Over the course of the three films these gentlemen have worked together on, “A History of Violence,” “Eastern Promises,” and “A Dangerous Method,” they have accumulated a ton of acclaim and awards recognition. And it appears they’re reteaming yet again for a new film, with a new interview with Mortensen giving us our best tease yet at what many are hoping is a return to form for both men.



Speaking to GQ, the idea of Cronenberg and Mortensen is brought up as the latter promotes his directorial debut, “Falling.” Interestingly enough, that film does feature the two reuniting, but it’s with Mortensen behind the camera and Cronenberg acting in a small role. But what everyone is anxiously awaiting is the next film that has the two switching sides. And according to Mortensen, it’s coming soon and marks a return to the filmmaker’s “origins.”



When asked about his upcoming Cronenberg project, Mortensen teased a bit more about what fans can expect from the feature.



“It’s something he wrote a long time ago, and he never got it made,” said the actor. “Now he’s refined it, and he wants to shoot it. Hopefully, it’ll be this summer we’ll be filming. I would say, without giving the story away, he’s going maybe a little bit back to his origins.”



Of course, when you think of Cronenberg’s “origins,” the idea of body-horror definitely comes to mind. And Mortensen, once again, teases the possibility of that being true, but also with some other influences.



“Yeah, it’s very interesting,” said Mortensen regarding the possibility of “body-horror” being involved in the film. “It’s almost like a strange film noir story. It’s disturbing and it’s good, I think. But since his origins, he’s obviously developed in terms of technique and self-assurance as a director.”



With a summer production time, it’s likely this as-of-now-untitled film project from Cronenberg and Mortensen is likely not going to be seen until 2022. That said, considering it’s been nearly seven years already since we’ve seen a new film from the director and a decade since he teamed up with Mortensen, we’re willing to wait another year or so until we see whatever they have up their sleeve next.



You can see Cronenberg in a small role in Mortensen’s “Falling,” which will be available February 5.