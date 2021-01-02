DVD Talk Forum

Untitled David Cronenberg / Viggo Mortensen film
David Cronenberg has worked with some incredible actors over the course of his decades-long career. However, if you really want to get film fans excited, mention a project that has Cronenberg directing Viggo Mortensen. Over the course of the three films these gentlemen have worked together on, A History of Violence, Eastern Promises, and A Dangerous Method, they have accumulated a ton of acclaim and awards recognition. And it appears theyre reteaming yet again for a new film, with a new interview with Mortensen giving us our best tease yet at what many are hoping is a return to form for both men.

Speaking to GQ, the idea of Cronenberg and Mortensen is brought up as the latter promotes his directorial debut, Falling. Interestingly enough, that film does feature the two reuniting, but its with Mortensen behind the camera and Cronenberg acting in a small role. But what everyone is anxiously awaiting is the next film that has the two switching sides. And according to Mortensen, its coming soon and marks a return to the filmmakers origins.

When asked about his upcoming Cronenberg project, Mortensen teased a bit more about what fans can expect from the feature.

Its something he wrote a long time ago, and he never got it made, said the actor. Now hes refined it, and he wants to shoot it. Hopefully, itll be this summer well be filming. I would say, without giving the story away, hes going maybe a little bit back to his origins.

Of course, when you think of Cronenbergs origins, the idea of body-horror definitely comes to mind. And Mortensen, once again, teases the possibility of that being true, but also with some other influences.

Yeah, its very interesting, said Mortensen regarding the possibility of body-horror being involved in the film. Its almost like a strange film noir story. Its disturbing and its good, I think. But since his origins, hes obviously developed in terms of technique and self-assurance as a director.

With a summer production time, its likely this as-of-now-untitled film project from Cronenberg and Mortensen is likely not going to be seen until 2022. That said, considering its been nearly seven years already since weve seen a new film from the director and a decade since he teamed up with Mortensen, were willing to wait another year or so until we see whatever they have up their sleeve next.

You can see Cronenberg in a small role in Mortensens Falling, which will be available February 5.
https://theplaylist.net/viggo-morten...noir-20210201/

Doesnt seem 100% official yet, but hopefully it comes together. I dont want Maps to the Stars to be his last film.
