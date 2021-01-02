Untitled David Cronenberg / Viggo Mortensen film
Untitled David Cronenberg / Viggo Mortensen film
David Cronenberg has worked with some incredible actors over the course of his decades-long career. However, if you really want to get film fans excited, mention a project that has Cronenberg directing Viggo Mortensen. Over the course of the three films these gentlemen have worked together on, A History of Violence, Eastern Promises, and A Dangerous Method, they have accumulated a ton of acclaim and awards recognition. And it appears theyre reteaming yet again for a new film, with a new interview with Mortensen giving us our best tease yet at what many are hoping is a return to form for both men.
Speaking to GQ, the idea of Cronenberg and Mortensen is brought up as the latter promotes his directorial debut, Falling. Interestingly enough, that film does feature the two reuniting, but its with Mortensen behind the camera and Cronenberg acting in a small role. But what everyone is anxiously awaiting is the next film that has the two switching sides. And according to Mortensen, its coming soon and marks a return to the filmmakers origins.
When asked about his upcoming Cronenberg project, Mortensen teased a bit more about what fans can expect from the feature.
Its something he wrote a long time ago, and he never got it made, said the actor. Now hes refined it, and he wants to shoot it. Hopefully, itll be this summer well be filming. I would say, without giving the story away, hes going maybe a little bit back to his origins.
Of course, when you think of Cronenbergs origins, the idea of body-horror definitely comes to mind. And Mortensen, once again, teases the possibility of that being true, but also with some other influences.
Yeah, its very interesting, said Mortensen regarding the possibility of body-horror being involved in the film. Its almost like a strange film noir story. Its disturbing and its good, I think. But since his origins, hes obviously developed in terms of technique and self-assurance as a director.
With a summer production time, its likely this as-of-now-untitled film project from Cronenberg and Mortensen is likely not going to be seen until 2022. That said, considering its been nearly seven years already since weve seen a new film from the director and a decade since he teamed up with Mortensen, were willing to wait another year or so until we see whatever they have up their sleeve next.
You can see Cronenberg in a small role in Mortensens Falling, which will be available February 5.
Doesnt seem 100% official yet, but hopefully it comes together. I dont want Maps to the Stars to be his last film.
