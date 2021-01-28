Cicely Tyson, iconic and influential actress, dies at 96
Cicely Tyson, iconic and influential actress, dies at 96
(CNN)Cicely Tyson, an award-winning icon of the stage and screen who broke barriers for Black actresses with surpassing dignity, died Thursday, her manager Larry Thompson confirmed to CNN.
She was 96. A family statement did not reveal the cause of death.
"I have managed Miss Tyson's career for over 40 years, and each year was a privilege and blessing," Thompson said in a written statement.
