Cicely Tyson, iconic and influential actress, dies at 96

   
Cicely Tyson, iconic and influential actress, dies at 96
Story here


(CNN)Cicely Tyson, an award-winning icon of the stage and screen who broke barriers for Black actresses with surpassing dignity, died Thursday, her manager Larry Thompson confirmed to CNN.

She was 96. A family statement did not reveal the cause of death.

"I have managed Miss Tyson's career for over 40 years, and each year was a privilege and blessing," Thompson said in a written statement.
