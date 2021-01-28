Movies thst made an indelible impression on you as a kid?
Movies thst made an indelible impression on you as a kid?
Im not talking favorites of all time. They might be favorites, but the possibly lesser known that you saw on cable so many moons ago and still have some feelings or nostalgia toward them. The ones that ping a sense that you saw this many times over in youth either willingly or since only 5 or so stations had no choice They might not even be great movies, just ones you reflect fondly or hatred on for one reason or another.
1. The Hitcher
2. The Beastmaster
3. Dragonslayer
4. Where the Day Takes You
5. 48 Hours
6. The Neverending Story
7. The Dark Crystal
8. The Last Unicorn
9. Just One of the Guys
10. All the Right Moves
11. Taps
12. Toy Soldiers
13. White Water Summer
14. The Beast Within
15. Aliens
16. Star Trek: The Wrath of Kahn
17. C. H. U. D.
18. Casablanca
19. Cloak & Dagger
20. Convoy
21. The Last American Virgin
22. F/X
23. Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins
24. Quest for Fire
25. Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension
26. Zapped!
more to come...
Re: Movies thst made an indelible impression on you as a kid?
A couple that come to mind, not necessarily for the whole movie but certain scenes:
Witness - The public restroom murder at the beginning terrified me and made me scared to use public restrooms for YEARS!
Invasion USA - The cocaine straw through the nose was a great drug deterrent. Ive still never tried drugs.
Cloak and Dagger - That 3 fingered old lady gave me nightmares for days!
Most of the other movies were ones my dad would always watch on Saturday afternoons. A lot of Chuck Norris, Clint Eastwood, and John Wayne movies.
Re: Movies thst made an indelible impression on you as a kid?
Star Wars
Jaws
Saturday Night Fever
Alien
10
Airplane!
Smokey and the Bandit
Bad News Bears
Beastmaster
Animal House
Slap Shot
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Re: Movies thst made an indelible impression on you as a kid?
Transformers: The Movie. It was the most violent film I had ever seen up to that point as a kid. After you see your favorite heroes getting systemically slaughtered at the beginning of the movie (that's aimed at kids), movies like Saving Private Ryan and United 93 don't really phase me as an adult.
