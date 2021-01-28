re: Movies that made an indelible impression on you as a kid?

I've never forgotten this cartoon movie called The Last Unicorn. I would have been six or seven when my parents rented it, and me and me sister kept it running over and over the entire weekend. I recognized that it was different from TV cartoons, probably assumed it was rated-R and believed that we shouldn't be watching it. It made me feel a way a movie never had before, and I'm still having difficulty naming the emotion, not quite depressed or sad, but very close to it.



To this day I remember the music. The scene of the monster killing the wicked circus owner and Schmendrick telling who ever he was with not to look. The skeleton demanded an empty bottle of wine because he could "remember" what it was like to drink it.



But the scene that stuck with me the most is when the one woman sees the unicorn and breaks down, yelling at it, asking why it couldn't have come to her when she was young, what good was this now she was old and her life had been miserable. It seems like a heavy concept for a young child to get, but I got the sense of what a wasted life must feel like, to have such heavy regret and it being impossible to make right.



I know it's readily available to watch again, but it was so powerful I'm in no rush to dilute my old memories.