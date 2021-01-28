DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things (2021, D: Samuels) S: Kathryn Newton, Kyle Allen

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things (2021, D: Samuels) S: Kathryn Newton, Kyle Allen

   
Old 01-28-21, 06:29 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 33,107
Likes: 0
Received 743 Likes on 503 Posts
The Map of Tiny Perfect Things (2021, D: Samuels) S: Kathryn Newton, Kyle Allen



The Map of Tiny Perfect Things tells the story of quick-witted teen Mark, contentedly living the same day in an endless loop whose world is turned upside-down when he meets mysterious Margaret also stuck in the time loop. Mark and Margaret form a magnetic partnership, setting out to find all the tiny things that make that one day perfect. What follows is a love story with a fantastical twist, as the two struggle to figure out how  and whether  to escape their never-ending day.

Starring: Kathryn Newton and Kyle Allen
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt11080108

Another time loop movie.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Deadpool 3 - News, rumors, etc.

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.