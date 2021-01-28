The Map of Tiny Perfect Things (2021, D: Samuels) S: Kathryn Newton, Kyle Allen
The Map of Tiny Perfect Things tells the story of quick-witted teen Mark, contentedly living the same day in an endless loop whose world is turned upside-down when he meets mysterious Margaret also stuck in the time loop. Mark and Margaret form a magnetic partnership, setting out to find all the tiny things that make that one day perfect. What follows is a love story with a fantastical twist, as the two struggle to figure out how and whether to escape their never-ending day.
Starring: Kathryn Newton and Kyle Allen
Another time loop movie.
