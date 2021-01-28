Adrift (D: Aronofksy) S: Leto
Adrift (D: Aronofksy) S: Leto
EXCLUSIVE: Twenty years after helping launch each others film careers with Requiem for a Dream, Jared Leto and Darren Aronofsky look to have found a project to reteam on. Sources tell Deadline one of 2021s first big packages is coming together as Leto has attached himself to star in Adrift, with Aronofsky on board to direct. Jason Blum will produce through his Blumhouse Proudctions along with Leto and Emma Ludbrook via Letos production company Paradox, as will Carla Hacken.
The film is based on a short story by Koji Suzuki, who wrote The Ring. Aronofsky and Luke Dawson will be writing the script. Insiders close to the package say Leto identified the project and he and Ludbrook pursued the rights for 10 years before bringing to Blum and Aronofsky.
The story is set in the dead calm of the open sea, where a fishing boat discovers an abandoned yacht with a strange distress call. A deckhand agrees to take lone control of it while its towed into port, but soon he discovers why the rest of his more experienced crew members call it a Ghost Ship.
The package went out on the market early in the week and already has several buyers circling. Insiders add that while they expect it to land, it will not be Aronofskys next film as he is set to direct A24s The Whale with Brendan Fraser in March.
