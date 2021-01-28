DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Adrift (D: Aronofksy) S: Leto

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Adrift (D: Aronofksy) S: Leto

   
Old 01-28-21, 01:01 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 33,101
Likes: 0
Received 742 Likes on 502 Posts
Adrift (D: Aronofksy) S: Leto
EXCLUSIVE: Twenty years after helping launch each others film careers with Requiem for a Dream, Jared Leto and Darren Aronofsky look to have found a project to reteam on. Sources tell Deadline one of 2021s first big packages is coming together as Leto has attached himself to star in Adrift, with Aronofsky on board to direct. Jason Blum will produce through his Blumhouse Proudctions along with Leto and Emma Ludbrook via Letos production company Paradox, as will Carla Hacken.

The film is based on a short story by Koji Suzuki, who wrote The Ring. Aronofsky and Luke Dawson will be writing the script. Insiders close to the package say Leto identified the project and he and Ludbrook pursued the rights for 10 years before bringing to Blum and Aronofsky.

The story is set in the dead calm of the open sea, where a fishing boat discovers an abandoned yacht with a strange distress call. A deckhand agrees to take lone control of it while its towed into port, but soon he discovers why the rest of his more experienced crew members call it a Ghost Ship.

The package went out on the market early in the week and already has several buyers circling. Insiders add that while they expect it to land, it will not be Aronofskys next film as he is set to direct A24s The Whale with Brendan Fraser in March.
https://deadline.com/2021/01/requiem...um-1234682212/
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Top Gun: Maverick (2021, D: Kosinski) -- S: Tom Cruise

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.