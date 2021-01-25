DVD Talk Forum

Finding 'Ohana (2021, D: Weng) - Netflix

Finding 'Ohana (2021, D: Weng) - Netflix

   
Finding 'Ohana (2021, D: Weng) - Netflix



A summer in rural Oahu takes an exciting turn for two Brooklyn-raised siblings when a journal pointing to long-lost treasure sets them on an epic adventure with new friends, and leads them to reconnect with their Hawaiian heritage.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt10332588

An obvious riff on The Goonies... in Hawaii.
