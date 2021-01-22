DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Our Friend (2021, D: Cowperthwaite) S: Jason Segel, Dakota Johnson, Casey Affleck

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Our Friend (2021, D: Cowperthwaite) S: Jason Segel, Dakota Johnson, Casey Affleck

   
Old 01-22-21, 09:58 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 33,009
Likes: 0
Received 721 Likes on 491 Posts
Our Friend (2021, D: Cowperthwaite) S: Jason Segel, Dakota Johnson, Casey Affleck


OUR FRIEND tells the inspiring and extraordinary true story of the Teague familyjournalist Matt (Casey Affleck), his vibrant wife Nicole (Dakota Johnson) and their two young daughtersand how their lives are upended by Nicoles heartbreaking diagnosis of terminal cancer. As Matts responsibilities as caretaker and parent become increasingly overwhelming, the couples best friend Dane Faucheux (Jason Segel) offers to come and help out. As Dane puts his life on hold to stay with his friends, the impact of this life altering decision proves greater and more profound than anyone could have imagined.

In Theaters & On Demand 1/22
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt9608818
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/our_friend
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-22-21, 10:40 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 40,660
Received 162 Likes on 130 Posts
Re: Our Friend (2021, D: Cowperthwaite) S: Jason Segel, Dakota Johnson, Casey Affleck
I want to watch this, but at the same time it just looks uncomfortably heavy.
RichC2 is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-22-21, 10:49 AM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jan 2001
Posts: 14,479
Received 127 Likes on 98 Posts
Re: Our Friend (2021, D: Cowperthwaite) S: Jason Segel, Dakota Johnson, Casey Affleck
Affleck trying to play someone from Alabama should be....interesting.
Noonan is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021, D: Jason Reitman)

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.