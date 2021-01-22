Our Friend (2021, D: Cowperthwaite) S: Jason Segel, Dakota Johnson, Casey Affleck
OUR FRIEND tells the inspiring and extraordinary true story of the Teague familyjournalist Matt (Casey Affleck), his vibrant wife Nicole (Dakota Johnson) and their two young daughtersand how their lives are upended by Nicoles heartbreaking diagnosis of terminal cancer. As Matts responsibilities as caretaker and parent become increasingly overwhelming, the couples best friend Dane Faucheux (Jason Segel) offers to come and help out. As Dane puts his life on hold to stay with his friends, the impact of this life altering decision proves greater and more profound than anyone could have imagined.
In Theaters & On Demand 1/22
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/our_friend
