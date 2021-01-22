The White Tiger (2021, D: Bahrani) S: Gourav, Chopra, Rao - Netflix

Quote:

Balram Halwai (Adarsh Gourav) narrates his own epic and darkly humorous rise from poor villager to successful entrepreneur in modern India. Cunning and ambitious, our young hero jockeys his way into becoming a driver for Ashok (Rajkummar Rao) and Pinky (Priyanka Chopra-Jonas), who just returned from America. Society has trained Balram to be one thinga servantso he makes himself indispensable to his rich masters. But after a night of betrayal, he realizes the corrupt lengths they will go to trap him and save themselves. On the verge of losing everything, Balram finally rebels against a rigged & unequal system to rise up and become a new kind of master. The White Tiger is directed by Iranian-American filmmaker Ramin Bahrani, director of the films Strangers, Man Push Cart, Chop Shop, Goodbye Solo, At Any Price, 99 Homes, and Fahrenheit 451 previously. Based on the bestseller and 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel by Aravind Adiga. Produced by Mukul Deora and Ramin Bahrani. Netflix will debut Bahrani's The White Tiger in select US theaters this December, then streaming on Netflix globally on January 22nd.