DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Young Guns 3 (original writer and actors)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Young Guns 3 (original writer and actors)

   
Old 01-19-21, 12:36 AM
  #1  
Cool New Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Dec 2020
Posts: 20
Received 2 Likes on 2 Posts
Young Guns 3 (original writer and actors)
Looks like were getting a Young Guns 3. I enjoyed the first two and thought the second ended well. Not sure where they will go with a third. Looks like origins screenwriter and all of the scores are coming back.


Blah. Not enough post to put a link here
Pnwrainman is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-19-21, 12:45 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Godfather
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 62,659
Received 580 Likes on 426 Posts
Re: Young Guns 3 (original writer and actors)
Here's the source. However this doesn't mean the movie has been greenlit.

DJariya is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-19-21, 01:16 AM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
TheMovieman's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Oregon
Posts: 12,179
Received 37 Likes on 32 Posts
Re: Young Guns 3 (original writer and actors)
Here's the link:
https://movieweb.com/young-guns-3-em...er-john-fusco/

Can't link the tweet (or at least not showing for me, but it's in the news article)
TheMovieman is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Most attractive person in the movies?

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.