Nixon (1995) (D: Stone; S: Hopkins)
Nixon (1995) (D: Stone; S: Hopkins)
I was able to re-watch the theatrical cut of Nixon on YouTube (LEGALLY). I've watched it some many times over the last 25 years and I still find it a compelling watch even when I know every story beat down cold. As time has gone on, I can notice more of it's flaws: most of the dialogue is a major info dump of proper nouns and historical events; Hopkins performance is mainly excellent even if it becomes a bit cartoonish at moments; the "Bay of Pigs"/Kennedy Assassination story thread that just seems--so Oliver Stone-y. Despite that, it's still grabs me by the lapels and leaves me hypnotized. I remember watching in on the big screen with my dad back in 95. I remember being just transported to that time and being totally engrossed in the story. (I did a paper on Richard Nixon in 6th grade a few years earlier). This one and Born on the Fourth of July, JFK, and Natural Born Killers are probably the only OS films I find re-watchable. Does Stone specialize in subtlety? Hell no. Does he take you on a wild ride? Hell yes.
Other great stuff: Joan Allen deserved an Oscar for her portrayal as Pat Nixon. It's such a wonderfully nuanced performance. This has got to be John Williams most underrated score. Goddamn, it's epic. It breathes as much life into this movie as much as John Carpenter's score does for Halloween.
If you haven't seen it, you can watch it for free with ads (LEGALLY) on YouTube.
Does anyone else dig on this movie? I find it Stone's last great movie before he kind of faded out of the mainstream. Also, the theatrical cut kicks the extended cut's ass up and down the block. I forgot how well-paced this movie was without the 28 minutes of footage that's shoehorned in the EC. (Though I do like Sam Waterston as Dick Helms)
Re: Nixon (1995) (D: Stone; S: Hopkins)
I thought this movie was the beginning of his downfall. Watched it once in the theater, and on blu. Haven’t managed to sit through all of it since. No doubt he’s already in the early stages of penning a Trump movie.
Re: Nixon (1995) (D: Stone; S: Hopkins)
Great film, but I prefer the director's cut. The scene with Helms is fantastic. Those in denial have always given props to Nixon here, but he was clearly owned by Helms.
Re: Nixon (1995) (D: Stone; S: Hopkins)
As for a Trump biopic, I don't know how he'd pull it off. With both Nixon and W. there were aspects to the protagonists that were human and relatable.
Re: Nixon (1995) (D: Stone; S: Hopkins)
The Doors was another bad one. Don’t get me wrong, Nixon had some great acting, but it just didn’t click for me the way JFK and W did. And it’s a long ass movie and it felt that way. JFK had a much better pacing and flow.
Re: Nixon (1995) (D: Stone; S: Hopkins)
The Doors is awesome. It's its own thing. I have the 4K of the director's cut and it is cool as hell.
