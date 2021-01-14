The Last Blockbuster (2020) -- Documentary about the last Blockbuster video store
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 62,573
Received 568 Likes on 417 Posts
The Last Blockbuster (2020) -- Documentary about the last Blockbuster video store
Filmmakers Taylor Morden & Zeke Kamm follow the manager of the worlds sole remaining Blockbuster in Bend, OR, Sandi Harding, as she reflects on the store's vibrant past and navigates the difficult task of keeping a video rental store open in the era of streaming. Taking us through the history and subsequent rise and fall of the franchise, the documentary reveals the real reason why Blockbuster went out of business (hint - it wasnt Netflix), while celebrating the unique and defining culture it created in the 90s, honoring a simpler times and the sense of community that could once be found in Blockbuster locations across the world. Featuring interviews with comedians and celebrities with ties to Blockbuster: Adam Brody (The O.C., Jennifers Body), Ione Skye (Say Anything, Rivers Edge), Doug Benson (Getting Doug with High, The Lego Batman Movie), Paul Scheer (The League, Veep) and director Kevin Smith (Clerks, Jay and Silent Bob), with narration by Lauren Lapkus (The Wrong Missy, Orange Is The New Black).
Has anyone seen this documentary? It just came out on digital in December. It is also on BD, but it's quite expensive.
Anyways, I rented it from Amazon a week ago and watched it on Tuesday. It was pretty good for the most part. It gave a history of the Blockbuster video franchise, but it mostly focused on the last store standing in Bend, Oregon.
My only complaint was the group of interviews they had wasn't the strongest selection of people. Kevin Smith was cool, but a lot of the people who talked on camera reflecting on the store were mostly no-names.
It's a worthy watch for some nostalgia. I personally wouldn't buy this movie. I don't think this doc has replay value. If you want to see it, pay the $5 rental. I think it's at least worth that.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off