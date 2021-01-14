The Last Blockbuster (2020) -- Documentary about the last Blockbuster video store

Quote:

Filmmakers Taylor Morden & Zeke Kamm follow the manager of the worlds sole remaining Blockbuster in Bend, OR, Sandi Harding, as she reflects on the store's vibrant past and navigates the difficult task of keeping a video rental store open in the era of streaming. Taking us through the history and subsequent rise and fall of the franchise, the documentary reveals the real reason why Blockbuster went out of business (hint - it wasnt Netflix), while celebrating the unique and defining culture it created in the 90s, honoring a simpler times and the sense of community that could once be found in Blockbuster locations across the world. Featuring interviews with comedians and celebrities with ties to Blockbuster: Adam Brody (The O.C., Jennifers Body), Ione Skye (Say Anything, Rivers Edge), Doug Benson (Getting Doug with High, The Lego Batman Movie), Paul Scheer (The League, Veep) and director Kevin Smith (Clerks, Jay and Silent Bob), with narration by Lauren Lapkus (The Wrong Missy, Orange Is The New Black).













Has anyone seen this documentary? It just came out on digital in December. It is also on BD, but it's quite expensive.



Anyways, I rented it from Amazon a week ago and watched it on Tuesday. It was pretty good for the most part. It gave a history of the Blockbuster video franchise, but it mostly focused on the last store standing in Bend, Oregon.



My only complaint was the group of interviews they had wasn't the strongest selection of people. Kevin Smith was cool, but a lot of the people who talked on camera reflecting on the store were mostly no-names.



It's a worthy watch for some nostalgia. I personally wouldn't buy this movie. I don't think this doc has replay value. If you want to see it, pay the $5 rental. I think it's at least worth that.