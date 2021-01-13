DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

White Noise (D: Baumbach) S: Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig - Netflix

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

White Noise (D: Baumbach) S: Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig - Netflix

   
Old 01-13-21, 09:21 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 32,926
Likes: 0
Received 696 Likes on 473 Posts
White Noise (D: Baumbach) S: Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig - Netflix
Don DeLillos rarely been adapted for film and Noah Baumbachs never adapted a novel*. Does that make them certain bedfellows? Well, no, probably not even a little bitdifferent fixations, ways of weighing the world, and, I think most crucially, senses of humor. Which could be just the stuff for a worthwhile moment in time and good reason Baumbach is, confirming rumors that have swirled for months, adapting DeLillos seminal novel White Noise. Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig will star, Netflix produces, and per a Production Weekly listing (filtered via Jason Osia on Twitter), production commences in June.

A campus satire / oddball marriage comedy / horror story about industrialization, White Noise concerns Jack Gladney (thatll be Driver), professor of Hitler studies at the university referred to only as (again: campus satire) The-College-on-the-Hill. His life as teacher of Hitler, husband to Babette (Gerwig), and father to four children / stepchildren is torn asunder by the Airborne Toxic Event, a cataclysmic train accident that casts chemical waste over his town. Plot, par for DeLillo, is more a texture within his melange of languageits phonetics as read, its aesthetics as presented on the pagecultural history, bone-dry humor, and paranoia about the world at large. It was also defined by the culture endemic to its 1985 publication. How or if Baumbach shifts that is already of paramount interest.
https://thefilmstage.com/noah-baumba...erwig-to-star/
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Boss Level (2021, D: Carnahan) S: Frank Grillo, Mel Gibson, Naomi Watts

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.