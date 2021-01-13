White Noise (D: Baumbach) S: Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig - Netflix
White Noise (D: Baumbach) S: Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig - Netflix
Don DeLillos rarely been adapted for film and Noah Baumbachs never adapted a novel*. Does that make them certain bedfellows? Well, no, probably not even a little bitdifferent fixations, ways of weighing the world, and, I think most crucially, senses of humor. Which could be just the stuff for a worthwhile moment in time and good reason Baumbach is, confirming rumors that have swirled for months, adapting DeLillos seminal novel White Noise. Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig will star, Netflix produces, and per a Production Weekly listing (filtered via Jason Osia on Twitter), production commences in June.
A campus satire / oddball marriage comedy / horror story about industrialization, White Noise concerns Jack Gladney (thatll be Driver), professor of Hitler studies at the university referred to only as (again: campus satire) The-College-on-the-Hill. His life as teacher of Hitler, husband to Babette (Gerwig), and father to four children / stepchildren is torn asunder by the Airborne Toxic Event, a cataclysmic train accident that casts chemical waste over his town. Plot, par for DeLillo, is more a texture within his melange of languageits phonetics as read, its aesthetics as presented on the pagecultural history, bone-dry humor, and paranoia about the world at large. It was also defined by the culture endemic to its 1985 publication. How or if Baumbach shifts that is already of paramount interest.
