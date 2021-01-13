The Mauritanian (2021, D: Macdonald) S: Foster, Woodley, Cumberbatch, Levi, Rahim
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 32,922
Likes: 0
Received 696 Likes on 473 Posts
The Mauritanian (2021, D: Macdonald) S: Foster, Woodley, Cumberbatch, Levi, Rahim
Directed by Kevin Macdonald and based on the NY Times best-selling memoir “Guantánamo Diary” by Mohamedou Ould Slahi, this is inspiring the true story of Slahi’s fight for freedom after being detained and imprisoned without charge by the U.S. Government for years. Alone and afraid, Slahi (Tahar Rahim) finds allies in defense attorney Nancy Hollander (Jodie Foster) and her associate Teri Duncan (Shailene Woodley) who battle the U.S. government in a fight for justice that tests their commitment to the law and their client at every turn. Their controversial advocacy, along with evidence uncovered by a formidable military prosecutor, Lt. Colonel Stuart Couch (Benedict Cumberbatch), uncovers shocking truths and ultimately proves that the human spirit cannot be locked up.
Genre: Drama
Cast: Jodie Foster, Tahar Rahim, Zachary Levi, Saamer Usmani with Shailene Woodley and Benedict Cumberbatch
Based Upon the Book: "Guantanamo Diary" by Mohamedou Ould Slahi
Writers: M.B. Traven and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani
Director: Kevin Macdonald
Producers: Adam Ackland, Leah Clarke, Benedict Cumberbatch, Lloyd Le vin, Beatriz Levin, Mark Holder, Christine Holder, Branwen Prestwood Smith, Michael Bronner
Coming February 19, 2021
Genre: Drama
Cast: Jodie Foster, Tahar Rahim, Zachary Levi, Saamer Usmani with Shailene Woodley and Benedict Cumberbatch
Based Upon the Book: "Guantanamo Diary" by Mohamedou Ould Slahi
Writers: M.B. Traven and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani
Director: Kevin Macdonald
Producers: Adam Ackland, Leah Clarke, Benedict Cumberbatch, Lloyd Le vin, Beatriz Levin, Mark Holder, Christine Holder, Branwen Prestwood Smith, Michael Bronner
Coming February 19, 2021
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off