The Mauritanian (2021, D: Macdonald) S: Foster, Woodley, Cumberbatch, Levi, Rahim

Movie Talk

The Mauritanian (2021, D: Macdonald) S: Foster, Woodley, Cumberbatch, Levi, Rahim

   
The Mauritanian (2021, D: Macdonald) S: Foster, Woodley, Cumberbatch, Levi, Rahim


Directed by Kevin Macdonald and based on the NY Times best-selling memoir “Guantánamo Diary” by Mohamedou Ould Slahi, this is inspiring the true story of Slahi’s fight for freedom after being detained and imprisoned without charge by the U.S. Government for years. Alone and afraid, Slahi (Tahar Rahim) finds allies in defense attorney Nancy Hollander (Jodie Foster) and her associate Teri Duncan (Shailene Woodley) who battle the U.S. government in a fight for justice that tests their commitment to the law and their client at every turn. Their controversial advocacy, along with evidence uncovered by a formidable military prosecutor, Lt. Colonel Stuart Couch (Benedict Cumberbatch), uncovers shocking truths and ultimately proves that the human spirit cannot be locked up.

Genre: Drama
Cast: Jodie Foster, Tahar Rahim, Zachary Levi, Saamer Usmani with Shailene Woodley and Benedict Cumberbatch
Based Upon the Book: "Guantanamo Diary" by Mohamedou Ould Slahi
Writers: M.B. Traven and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani
Director: Kevin Macdonald
Producers: Adam Ackland, Leah Clarke, Benedict Cumberbatch, Lloyd Le vin, Beatriz Levin, Mark Holder, Christine Holder, Branwen Prestwood Smith, Michael Bronner

Coming February 19, 2021


Reply
Re: The Mauritanian (2021, D: Macdonald) S: Foster, Woodley, Cumberbatch, Levi, Rahim
Hopefully Baby Yoda is in this one too.
Reply
