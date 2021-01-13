Breaking News In Yuba County (2021, D: Taylor) S: Janney, Kunis, Awkwafina
This all could have been avoided if you just wished Sue a Happy Birthday.
PREMIERING ON DIGITAL AND IN SELECT THEATERS ON FEBRUARY 12
Breaking News In Yuba County (2021)
Directed By Tate Taylor
Written By Amanda Idoko
Cast: Allison Janney, Mila Kunis, Awkwafina, and Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes, Juliette Lewis, Samira Wiley, Jimmi Simpson, Clifton Collins Jr., Bridget Everett, Dominic Burgess, Keong Sim, Chris Lowell, with Matthew Modine and Ellen Barkin
Rated R for violence, sexual content, language, and some nudity
After her husband goes missing, Sue Buttons (Allison Janney), an underappreciated suburban wife, gets a taste of being a local celebrity as she embarks on a search to find him. She quickly finds herself in over her head, dodging cops, criminals and local reporters all aiming to uncover the truth. After being overlooked for so long, Sue goes to exaggerated lengths to prolong her “15 minutes of fame” and keep the truth from coming out.
