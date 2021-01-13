The Dig (2021) S: Carey Mulligan, Ralph Fiennes, Lily James - Netflix
As WWII looms, a wealthy widow (Carey Mulligan) hires an amateur archaeologist (Ralph Fiennes) to excavate the burial mounds on her estate. When they make a historic discovery, the echoes of Britain's past resonate in the face of its uncertain future.
THE DIG stars Carey Mulligan, Ralph Fiennes, Lily James, Johnny Flynn, Ben Chaplin, and Ken Scott.
In Select Theaters January 15 and on Netflix January 29.
