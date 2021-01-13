The Dig (2021) S: Carey Mulligan, Ralph Fiennes, Lily James - Netflix

Quote:

As WWII looms, a wealthy widow (Carey Mulligan) hires an amateur archaeologist (Ralph Fiennes) to excavate the burial mounds on her estate. When they make a historic discovery, the echoes of Britain's past resonate in the face of its uncertain future‎.



THE DIG stars Carey Mulligan, Ralph Fiennes, Lily James, Johnny Flynn, Ben Chaplin, and Ken Scott.



In Select Theaters January 15 and on Netflix January 29.