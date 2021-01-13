DVD Talk Forum

Bliss (2021, W/D: Mike Cahill) S: Owen Wilson, Salma Hayek

   
01-13-21
Bliss (2021, W/D: Mike Cahill) S: Owen Wilson, Salma Hayek



An unfulfilled man (Owen Wilson) and a mysterious woman (Salma Hayek) believe they are living in a simulated reality, but when their newfound ‘Bliss’ world begins to bleed into the ‘ugly’ world they must decide what’s real and where they truly belong.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt10333426

This is from the writer/director of Another Earth and I, Origins. Unfortunately, no Brit Marling involvement.
Movie Talk
The United States vs. Billie Holiday (2021, D: Lee Daniels) S: Andra Day

