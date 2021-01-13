Bliss (2021, W/D: Mike Cahill) S: Owen Wilson, Salma Hayek
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 32,912
Likes: 0
Received 696 Likes on 473 Posts
Bliss (2021, W/D: Mike Cahill) S: Owen Wilson, Salma Hayek
An unfulfilled man (Owen Wilson) and a mysterious woman (Salma Hayek) believe they are living in a simulated reality, but when their newfound ‘Bliss’ world begins to bleed into the ‘ugly’ world they must decide what’s real and where they truly belong.
This is from the writer/director of Another Earth and I, Origins. Unfortunately, no Brit Marling involvement.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off