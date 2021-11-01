DVD Talk Forum

The Whale (D: Aronofsky) S: Brendan Fraser

Movie Talk

The Whale (D: Aronofsky) S: Brendan Fraser

   
The Whale (D: Aronofsky) S: Brendan Fraser
EXCLUSIVE: A24 and Darren Aronofskys Protozoa Pictures are teaming up for the first time on the upcoming film The Whale with Brendan Fraser set to star and Aronofsky on board to direct.

A24 will have worldwide rights. MacArthur winning playwright, Samuel D. Hunter (Greater Clements) will adapt the film based on his critically- acclaimed 2012 play of the same name. The production was praised by the New York Times and won the Drama Desk Award, Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play, GLAAD Media Award, Drama League and Outer Critics Circle nominations for Best Play.

Adapting my play into a screenplay has been a real labor of love for me, said Hunter. This story is deeply personal and Im very thankful it will have the chance to reach a wider audience. Ive been a fan of Darrens ever since I saw Requiem for a Dream when I was a college freshman writing my first plays, and Im so grateful that hes bringing his singular talent and vision to this film.


The film marks Aronofskys first film since his Paramount thriller Mother starring Jennifer Lawerence. Fraser was most recently seen in the FX limited series Trust.

Aronofsky is repped by CAA and Fraser is repped by Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment.
https://deadline.com/2021/01/darren-...xI0g36rbvtR3JE
Re: The Whale (D: Aronofsky) S: Brendan Fraser
Brendan's back, baby.
